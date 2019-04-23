Valdosta State University (VSU)
2024 VSU Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 79.0% of freshman live on campus at VSU?
What type of housing does VSU provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at VSU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Valdosta State University (VSU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Valdosta State University (VSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Valdosta State University (VSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Valdosta State University (VSU) feel like home!
- Valdosta State University Dorm at Valdosta State University (VSU)
- Bailey Science Center Dorm at Valdosta State University (VSU)
- Centennial Hall East Dorm at Valdosta State University (VSU)
- Fine Arts Building Dorm at Valdosta State University (VSU)
- Odum Library Dorm at Valdosta State University (VSU)
- Pine Hall Dorm at Valdosta State University (VSU)
- Carron Oak Dorm at Valdosta State University (VSU)
- Hopper Hall Dorm at Valdosta State University (VSU)
- Reade Hall Dorm at Valdosta State University (VSU)
What are the dimensions of Valdosta State University (VSU) dorm rooms?
The Valdosta State University (VSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Valdosta State University (VSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Valdosta State University (VSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
