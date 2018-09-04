Sign Up
Elon University

2024 Elon University Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Elon University ?

What type of housing does Elon University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Elon University , and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 45.0
Women's Dorms true 6.0
Men's Dorms true 4.0
Sorority Housing true 3.0
Fraternity Housing true 3.0
Single-student Apartments true 34.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true 1.0
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 4.0

What are the dorms like at Elon University ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Elon University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Elon University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Elon University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Elon University dorm rooms?

The Elon University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Elon University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Elon University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

03:26
Mill point housing
Stephanie Gerding Dorms
Mill Point apartments are some of the nicest apartments on campus where juniors and seniors can live. It has a small pool, gym, sand volleyball courts, a printer, and other great accommodations. Since it is very competitive to live here, some juniors will get "pulled in" by seniors already living in an apartment so they can get guaranteed housing and can renew the same apartment to live in next year. That also gives them the option to pull people in their senior year.
04:01
Dorm tour-global
Dorms
Global is where I have lived for the past 2 years and I absolutely love it. The central location and close proximity to lakeside dining hall and lake mary nell makes it the perfect spot for me.
04:15
Colonnades dorm tour
Dorms
Colonnades is Elon's third newest residential neighborhood. The dorms are suite style with two bedrooms connected by a bathroom. People generally say that "Nades" is a more quiet are to live in, so if you're looking for a less rowdy dorm Nades is always a good option, however if you're looking for the social dorms where everyone is in and out of each others rooms that's a little bit more rare for Nades. It is also a good location for business students as the quad connects to the business school. The Colonnades dining hall is hands down the best dining hall on campus at the moment (another dining hall is being finished off right now with a juice and smoothie bar and an asian fusion option)
04:19
Peek at the global neighborhood
Dorms
In this video I give you a quick look around the Global Neighborhood and inside the first floor of one of the dorms. Global was my home as a freshman and I really liked it because it literally looks like a hotel but there were some downsides. Global, like Colonnades, isn't very social like historic is so for my first semester before I joined my sorority it was harder to make friends. Of course I made friends going out and in classes and around campus but they all had huge groups of friends from all living in historic together so I didn't have that same experience. However, every year there are usually 2-4 floors in Global that are so social and fun so if you're looking to be in one of the nicer dorms there is still a chance you can get a great hall and all hangout in the common room together and go out together.
04:30
Welcome to my house
Dorms
Once you're a junior at Elon you almost always, (unless you decide to be an RA) will move off campus. There are apartments, houses, and condos that you can choose from. My friends and I decided to live in a house that has been passed down by my sorority for over 10 years. This house is nicer than most off campus houses and has more bedrooms than most which generally have 3 (ours has 5). Living off campus has been SO much better than living on campus in my opinion as it has given us many more freedoms and is in a better location to the comm school.
01:04
Fraternity row!
Dorms
02:50
Tour of west dorm
Dorms
Elon's West Dorm is the oldest dorm on campus, but it is also the most newly renovated. This dorm is all girls and is very popular because of it's location in the historic neighborhood. It is also right next to the School of Communications and the new McEwen Dining hall that is slated to be finished in two weeks. West is very social and girls are always in and out of each others rooms, sharing clothes, and hanging out together. FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about living at Elon University. That’s why we’ve created a complete guide and review of Elon University housing and dorms, to help you figure out the best Elon University dorm for you. Elon University is a friendly and healthy community, and these videos have everything you need to ensure you have an amazing time at Elon University. In this Elon University dorm tour review at West Dorm, you get to experience what it is like living in the housing on campus and off campus. This dorm tour takes place in West Dorm, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of Elon University residence halls and Elon University housing options, and CampusReel hosts videos from a number of the best Elon University housing options with housing reviews. Usually, the housing options for freshman differ from housing options for upperclassman. What are the best Elon University freshman dorms? You can watch all of the Elon University dorm tours here to see for yourself and find a guide to Elon University dorms along with the above video. The Elon University housing and dormitory options for freshman residence halls and upperclassman residence halls are divided into neighborhoods. A List of the dorms and neighborhoods include Colonnades Neighborhood, Danieley Center Neighborhood, East Neighborhood, Global Neighborhood, Historic Neighborhood, Loy Center Neighborhood, The Oaks Neighborhood, and the Station at Mill Point. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. Elon University housing in West Dorm on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. Elon University dorm rooms and housing options are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. Most dorm rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. Elon University dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this Elon University housing tour and dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls and housing options on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This Elon University housing video tour and housing review is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at Elon University. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. They include singles, double, three-person suites, and four-person suites. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making Elon University dorms your home means making the most out of the Elon University campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. Elon University housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the Elon University and use this Elon University dorm tour in West Dorm as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.
02:23
My elon day to day
Dorms
My typical day at Elon!
02:59
Apartments and dorms
Stephanie Gerding Dorms
Elon has a plethora of housing options, ranging from on-campus dorms, flats, and apartments like Oaks. There are plenty of options, especially for first year students. Some of these options include The Global Neighborhood, Danieley, and East.
01:53
West hall
Dorms
West is Elon's oldest dormitory. Take a look at what its like to be a first year living in this all girls hall!
SHOW MORE

Elon University Harper Hall

04:15
Colonnades dorm tour
Dorms
Colonnades is Elon's third newest residential neighborhood. The dorms are suite style with two bedrooms connected by a bathroom. People generally say that "Nades" is a more quiet are to live in, so if you're looking for a less rowdy dorm Nades is always a good option, however if you're looking for the social dorms where everyone is in and out of each others rooms that's a little bit more rare for Nades. It is also a good location for business students as the quad connects to the business school. The Colonnades dining hall is hands down the best dining hall on campus at the moment (another dining hall is being finished off right now with a juice and smoothie bar and an asian fusion option)
