Elon's West Dorm is the oldest dorm on campus, but it is also the most newly renovated. This dorm is all girls and is very popular because of it's location in the historic neighborhood. It is also right next to the School of Communications and the new McEwen Dining hall that is slated to be finished in two weeks. West is very social and girls are always in and out of each others rooms, sharing clothes, and hanging out together.