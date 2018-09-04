Elon University
2024 Elon University Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Elon University ?
What type of housing does Elon University provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Elon University , and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|45.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|6.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|4.0
|Sorority Housing
|true
|3.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|3.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|34.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|1.0
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|4.0
What are the dorms like at Elon University ?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Elon University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Elon University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Elon University feel like home!
What are the dimensions of Elon University dorm rooms?
The Elon University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Elon University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Elon University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
