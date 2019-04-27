Sign Up
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)

2024 UA Fort Smith Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 22.0% of freshman live on campus at UA Fort Smith?

What type of housing does UA Fort Smith provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at UA Fort Smith, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 47.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 53.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) dorm rooms?

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:34
Double-double suite tour!
Carol Phan Dorms
Here I give you a quick tour of the Lion's Den double-double suite. The Lion's Den is a suite-style residential hall primarily lived in by first-year students. These double-double rooms include 2 long twin beds, movable wardrobes, desks, and drawers as well as task desk chairs. 4-5 students will share a bathroom in a suite, depending if it's a double-double room, double-triple, or a single-single-double room. I did not film a tour of the double-triple room or the single-single-double room, but I will link the tour of those rooms from the UAFS website here: https://campuslife.uafs.edu/housing/prices-lions-den . I've been told that the double-triple room is the low cost option out of all three dorm styles available. Lion's Den is a 460 bed facility and each suite is located in a wing community with ~30 same gender students. They do have a co-ed wing (with same gender suites) and they're primarily for upper-class students.
02:27
My room tour!
Carol Phan Dorms
Since I don't live on campus, I decided to give you a tour of my room! It's very small, so my bed takes up 50% of the space hahaha. I have darkening curtains to help block out sunlight during the day if I feel like napping. 100% would recommend, curtains are really important for maintaining that sleep/awake schedule. Besides my bed, I have a drawer with all of my essentials on it. With no space for a desk, I show you my lap desk that I bought from Ikea. Lap desks have been my savior since I've begun college. I used to place my laptop on my pillow for support, but it didn't provide enough elevation and ended up with me in back pain from bending over. With the lap desk, I get the comfortableness of my bed with the ease of typing and writing. I chose to live at home because I wanted to save money, be close to family, and to not worry about missing any items. I love my room and I wouldn't trade it for a dorm!

