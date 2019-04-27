University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)
2024 UA Fort Smith Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 22.0% of freshman live on campus at UA Fort Smith?
What type of housing does UA Fort Smith provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at UA Fort Smith, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|47.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|53.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)?
What are the dorms like at University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)?

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall.
- University of Arkansas - Fort Smith Dorm at University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)
- UAFS Recreation And Wellness Center (RAWC) Dorm at University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)
- Fort Smith Dorm at University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)
- Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center Dorm at University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)
What are the dimensions of University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) dorm rooms?
What are the dimensions of University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) dorm rooms?

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
