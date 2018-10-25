Coastal Carolina University (CCU)
2024 Coastal Carolina University (CCU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 87.0% of freshman live on campus at Coastal Carolina University (CCU)?
What type of housing does Coastal Carolina University (CCU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Coastal Carolina University (CCU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|39.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|44.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|2.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|15.0
What are the dorms like at Coastal Carolina University (CCU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Coastal Carolina University (CCU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Coastal Carolina University (CCU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Coastal Carolina University (CCU) feel like home!
What are the dimensions of Coastal Carolina University (CCU) dorm rooms?
The Coastal Carolina University (CCU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Coastal Carolina University (CCU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Coastal Carolina University (CCU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
