The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)
2024 UT Arlington Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 41.0% of freshman live on campus at UT Arlington?
What type of housing does UT Arlington provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at UT Arlington, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) feel like home!
- College Park Center Dorm at The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)
- UTA Central Library Dorm at The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)
- UTA Bookstore Dorm at The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)
- Kalpana Chawla Hall Dorm at The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)
- Campus Edge on UTA Boulevard Dorm at The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)
- E.E. Davis Hall Dorm at The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)
What are the dimensions of The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) dorm rooms?
The The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
