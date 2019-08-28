Sign Up
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

2024 UT Arlington Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 41.0% of freshman live on campus at UT Arlington?

What type of housing does UT Arlington provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at UT Arlington, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) dorm rooms?

The The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

03:52
College move-in day! | ut arlington
Jazmine Harris Dorms
In Fall 2016 moved into KC Hall at the University of Texas at Arlington! I moved into a private sweet and took you guys along with me for the process! I also gave you guys a glimpse of the welcome activities UTA throws for its students!
05:59
Dorms at ut arlington!
Jazmine Harris Dorms
The University of Texas at Arlington offers a variety of dorms on campus, with multiple ranges in price and style. This video describes the dorms at UTA from a student's perspective!
12:15
College dorm room tour at the university of texas at arlington!
Jazmine Harris Dorms
Hi guys! In spring 2017 I stayed in KC Hall at UT Arlington in a private suite! Here I give you a cute little tour of what my room looks like!
11:32
Apartments at the university of texas at arlington!
Jazmine Harris Dorms
This is PART TWO of my housing series about UTA! In Part One I discussed the DORMS at UT Arlington. In this video I talk about nearby apartments around the University of Texas at Arlington and their reputations!

