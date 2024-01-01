University Town Center (UTC) has everything you need to feed yourself and then some. There's Target, Trader Joe's, a movie theater, Blaze Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts, ShareTea, Korean Grill, YogurtLand, Taco Bell, In N' Out, Amazon, Princeton Tutoring, and so much more. There are a ton of clothing shops too so you will never feel left out. I go here twice a week to buy groceries or to hang out with friends. UTC is the reason you don't need a car on campus.