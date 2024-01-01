YOU'RE WATCHING
Undergraduate dining - the anteatery
The Anteatery is Mesa Court's Dining Hall. Here you'll find everything to eat under the sun including: Burgers, Salads, Pizza, Ice Cream, Sweets, Tacos, Burritos, Rice, Cereal, Soup, etc. Each meal is a buffet and there are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options to eat (I'm vegan and I approve). The aesthetic is great and there are plenty of seats for you and your friends to enjoy a meal.
Jasmin shows you around one of the four food courts with food available for purchase during the week. Meal plans do not work here, but flexdine does!
This is one of the dinning halls at UC Irvine, its called the Anteatery. It is located in the housing community Mesa Court, but anyone can come as long as they pay to get in. It is about $9-$13 depending on what meal plan you get. It is required for everyone in a dorm to get a meal plan.
At UCI you can have either a 100 block, 5 day all-access, or 7 day all-access plan. These include a select number of guest passes for you to share with other family members or friends so that they can eat for free. With a meal plan you also receive ZotBucks which can be used at other places to eat on campus such as Panda Express, Subway, Starbucks, and Jamba Juice. Here I discuss how the meal plans work.
University Town Center (UTC) has everything you need to feed yourself and then some. There's Target, Trader Joe's, a movie theater, Blaze Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts, ShareTea, Korean Grill, YogurtLand, Taco Bell, In N' Out, Amazon, Princeton Tutoring, and so much more. There are a ton of clothing shops too so you will never feel left out. I go here twice a week to buy groceries or to hang out with friends. UTC is the reason you don't need a car on campus.
In this video I visited the University town Center (UTC). UTC is right in front of the campus, therefore some students often decide to take a break from the dinning halls and visit some of the restaurants at UTC.
This segment will have Parker go over Mesa court's eatery. The restaurant has multiple stations you can go to where you're served fresh meals. Additionally the eatery has automatic dish racks to put away dishes you're done with.
