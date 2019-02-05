Sign Up
University of California-Riverside (UCR) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of California-Riverside (UCR) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 28 tour videos for University of California-Riverside (UCR), so you can expect to spend between 84 to 140 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of California-Riverside (UCR) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of California-Riverside (UCR) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of California-Riverside (UCR) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of California-Riverside (UCR) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Riverside, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of California-Riverside (UCR), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Riverside weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of California-Riverside (UCR) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of California-Riverside (UCR) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of California-Riverside (UCR) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of California-Riverside (UCR) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Riverside if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of California-Riverside (UCR) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of California-Riverside (UCR)?

Below is a list of every University of California-Riverside (UCR) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of California-Riverside (UCR) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of California-Riverside (UCR) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of California-Riverside (UCR) students!

What is city Riverside, CA like?

Riverside is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of California-Riverside (UCR).

Who are the tour guides for University of California-Riverside (UCR) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of California-Riverside (UCR). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of California-Riverside (UCR) tours:

University of California-Riverside (UCR), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of California-Riverside (UCR) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Riverside and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of California-Riverside (UCR) in person.

00:49
Intro
Vonzelle Saunderlin Dorms
Hey guys welcome its Vonzelle, Come with me on my UCR Tour!
05:28
Caroline hong 2nd year experience
Vonzelle Saunderlin Interview
Caroline shares her experiences at UCR so far in her second year.
02:14
Jacolyn room tour
Vonzelle Saunderlin Dorms
Jacolyn shows us her dorm setup and how she's livin' on campus!
00:49
The hub
Vonzelle Saunderlin Campus
The HUB is a staple hang out zone for UCR Students. A host for a number of popular restaurants, a meeting place for many clubs and a conference center for many of UCR's biggest events.
00:37
Career center
Vonzelle Saunderlin Campus
UCR's Career Center is a great place to find mentors and professional help in navigating your career.
00:44
Skye hall
Vonzelle Saunderlin Campus
Skye Hall at UCR has help me in many advances my academic career in many different ways from getting quality tutoring to learning about the next country I will go fly to study abroad.
02:18
Media and cultural studies major
Vonzelle Saunderlin Academics
Media and Cultural Studies is one of UCR's most unique and interesting majors! I talk about my experience in it and the building that host most of my classes.
02:52
Bio class
Vonzelle Saunderlin Academics
Here I explain the different courses offered by UCR and how the classes are run.
01:14
The hub spot
Vonzelle Saunderlin Food
When its time to eat and you forgot to meal prep, The HUB Spot is you next best spot to eat on campus! With a quality selection of restaurant to choose from, you can never go wrong with the HUB.
01:39
Orbach library
Vonzelle Saunderlin Campus
Here is a campus tour of Obrach Library.
