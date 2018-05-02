Sign Up
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 95 tour videos for University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW), so you can expect to spend between 285 to 475 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Seattle, WA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Seattle weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Seattle if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)?

Below is a list of every University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) students!

What is city Seattle, WA like?

Seattle is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW).

Who are the tour guides for University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) tours:

University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Seattle and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) in person.

00:31
Meet nicole! and get ready to experience uw through the eyes of a husky!
Campus
Aloha! My name is Nicole and I am so excited to show you around my beautiful campus. I am currently a freshman at the University of Washington in Seattle. A few fun facts about me: - I am originally from the Big Island of Hawai'i - I am an intended informatics major - Boba is my fuel - My favorite color is orange - Just finished the last season of New Girl - I am so excited to show y'all around UW!
00:27
Study at the research commons
Academics
Have a group project coming up? Head over to the Research Commons located in the Allen Library. Equipped with dry erase boards and group study rooms, this is a perfect spot to collaborate with your team.
00:40
Explore nicole's favorite place on "the ave"
Food
Tired of on-campus meals? Make your way to The Ave! There are a bunch of different restaurants to choose from.
00:26
Outdoor study session at alder hall
The Quad can get really crowded. Finding a place to study and also be outdoors can be a challenge. Try grabbing a seat at the terrace outside of Alder Hall!
01:54
Nicole and nicole take you around local point
Food
One of the main places to grab a bite on West Campus is the dining hall Local Point. There is a wide variety of cuisines to choose from. Options include a custom sandwich bar, a pizza join, burgers, and daily specials.
00:17
Eat at the hub
Food
Grab a bite to eat at the Husky Union Building (HUB). There are a bunch of cuisines to choose from, including: Hawaiian, Caribbean, Mexican, and Chinese.
00:15
Get ice cream at the hub
Food
Roll up to the Husky Union Building (HUB) and get a scoop of ice cream from Glacies! They have a bunch of seasonal flavors and special sundaes.
00:19
Bask in the outdoors at the hub lawn!
A sunny day in Seattle? Grab your picnic blanket and find a spot on the HUB Lawn. A perfect location to study, take a nap, or eat lunch with a friend.
00:20
Picnic at the quad
On a nice sunny day, catch a tan at the Quad! You'll see many students playing frisbee, walking their dogs, having lunch with friends, and even taking a nap.
00:22
Picking up some mail at the lander desk
Campus
Located in Lander in West Campus is the handy Lander Desk. This is where students come to pick up packages and get a replacement key if they get locked out of their room!
