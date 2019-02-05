Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of California-Riverside (UCR) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are University of California-Riverside (UCR) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of California-Riverside (UCR) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of California-Riverside (UCR) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of California-Riverside (UCR) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of California-Riverside (UCR) campus by taking you around Riverside. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of California-Riverside (UCR) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of California-Riverside (UCR) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of California-Riverside (UCR) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of California-Riverside (UCR) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of California-Riverside (UCR) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of California-Riverside (UCR) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of California-Riverside (UCR)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of California-Riverside (UCR) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of California-Riverside (UCR) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of California-Riverside (UCR) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of California-Riverside (UCR) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of California-Riverside (UCR) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of California-Riverside (UCR) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of California-Riverside (UCR) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of California-Riverside (UCR) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of California-Riverside (UCR). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of California-Riverside (UCR) and Riverside during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:49
Intro
Vonzelle Saunderlin Dorms
Hey guys welcome its Vonzelle, Come with me on my UCR Tour!
05:28
Caroline hong 2nd year experience
Vonzelle Saunderlin Interview
Caroline shares her experiences at UCR so far in her second year.
02:14
Jacolyn room tour
Vonzelle Saunderlin Dorms
Jacolyn shows us her dorm setup and how she's livin' on campus!
00:49
The hub
Vonzelle Saunderlin Campus
The HUB is a staple hang out zone for UCR Students. A host for a number of popular restaurants, a meeting place for many clubs and a conference center for many of UCR's biggest events.
00:37
Career center
Vonzelle Saunderlin Campus
UCR's Career Center is a great place to find mentors and professional help in navigating your career.
00:44
Skye hall
Vonzelle Saunderlin Campus
Skye Hall at UCR has help me in many advances my academic career in many different ways from getting quality tutoring to learning about the next country I will go fly to study abroad.
02:18
Media and cultural studies major
Vonzelle Saunderlin Academics
Media and Cultural Studies is one of UCR's most unique and interesting majors! I talk about my experience in it and the building that host most of my classes.
02:52
Bio class
Vonzelle Saunderlin Academics
Here I explain the different courses offered by UCR and how the classes are run.
01:14
The hub spot
Vonzelle Saunderlin Food
When its time to eat and you forgot to meal prep, The HUB Spot is you next best spot to eat on campus! With a quality selection of restaurant to choose from, you can never go wrong with the HUB.
01:39
Orbach library
Vonzelle Saunderlin Campus
Here is a campus tour of Obrach Library.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved