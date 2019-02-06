How long do California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 28 tour videos for California State University-Fullerton (CSUF), so you can expect to spend between 84 to 140 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Fullerton, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Fullerton weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Fullerton if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)?

Below is a list of every California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) tour?

All CampusReel tours for California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) students!

What is city Fullerton, CA like?

Fullerton is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF).

Who are the tour guides for California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) tours:

California State University-Fullerton (CSUF), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Fullerton and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) in person.

