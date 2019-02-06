Sign Up
California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 28 tour videos for California State University-Fullerton (CSUF), so you can expect to spend between 84 to 140 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Fullerton, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Fullerton weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Fullerton if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)?

Below is a list of every California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) tour?

All CampusReel tours for California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) students!

What is city Fullerton, CA like?

Fullerton is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF).

Who are the tour guides for California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) tours:

California State University-Fullerton (CSUF), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Fullerton and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) in person.

03:50
The most beautiful spot on campus
Maile Fok Campus
My favorite spot on campus is the Fullerton Arboretum. In this video, Fullerton Arboretum employee (and my boyfriend) Michael Avila shows you his favorite spots in the arboretum, tells some fun facts about the area, and provides knowledge about some of the most popular plant life within the area. For more information and to look at a calendar of events, visit http://fullertonarboretum.org . Music: https://www.bensound.com
02:06
Maile shows you the best kept secret on campus
Maile Fok Campus
College Park is the main building for the CSUF's communications department. There are classrooms, offices, and computer labs. However, there is a well-kept secret about this building that could save you lots of money and trouble! Music: https://www.bensound.com
03:41
Maile shows you the housing area!
Maile Fok Dorms
Cal State Fullerton only has one area on campus for on-campus housing, complete with a mail room, laundry rooms, a multipurpose and academic center, grills, and a campus police station. It gets pretty dead in the housing areas even on the weekends because many students go home on the weekends - you'd be surprised how many students live fairly close to school but still live on campus, including myself when I lived in the dorms! There are also some fun activities held in the housing area by ASI (Associated Students Inc.), our student leadership group, such as puppy therapy, drag races, and crafts and photobooths which you won't want to miss! Music: https://www.bensound.com
01:50
Dorm life
Maile Fok Dorms
My dorm life experience at CSUF was incredible. I lived in a themed community (Cinema and Television Arts) with other freshman who shared that same interest as me. This made us more willing to interact and be social with one another. I definitely recommend living in the dorms and living in a themed community so you know you will have things and interests in common with your floormates. Also, be sure to attend the housing events, which is another great way to meet other students! Music: https://www.bensound.com
01:17
Maile shows you a club event on campus!
Maile Fok Campus
Clubs are a great way to get involved not only on campus, but also with other members of the club from universities around the area! CSUF's NSU (Nikkei Studio Union) Club, as well as other NSU clubs from other universities, host basketball tournaments every year and form teams to play against each other just for fun. Many of the club members go out to support the club, so the tournaments are often great social and bonding events for the club members. Music: https://www.bensound.com
02:02
Get your zen on
Maile Fok Campus
The most relaxing spot on campus, focused on self care and mindfulness. This place is located in the Education Classroom Building in the basement next to room 055. Music: https://www.bensound.com
00:54
Welcome to cal state fullerton with maile!
Maile Fok Campus
Welcome to Cal State Fullerton! My name is Maile Fok, and I'll be your CampusReel tour guide in these video series! Enjoy! Music: https://www.bensound.com
02:04
Interview with a transfer student
Maile Fok Academics
In this video, my new roommate, who is starting her first year at Cal State Fullerton, talks about why she chose CSUF as her school and gives tips to prospective students. Music: https://www.bensound.com
04:43
Interview and tour with the daily titan staff
Maile Fok Academics
In this video, I interview some of the staff for CSUFs daily newspaper, the Daily Titan. Being on the Daily Titan staff is a way to interact and meet new people, get academic credit, AND get paid all in one. Needless to say, it is a great opportunity for students and the staff creates quality, award-winning newspapers for the campus every day. For more info about the Daily Titan, visit https://dailytitan.com/ Music: https://www.bensound.com
01:42
Maile talks housing options at csuf
Maile Fok Dorms
Music: https://www.bensound.com
