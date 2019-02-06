Sign Up
California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) campus by taking you around Fullerton. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)?

For your convenience, below is a list of California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour California State University-Fullerton (CSUF). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) and Fullerton during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

03:50
The most beautiful spot on campus
Maile Fok Campus
My favorite spot on campus is the Fullerton Arboretum. In this video, Fullerton Arboretum employee (and my boyfriend) Michael Avila shows you his favorite spots in the arboretum, tells some fun facts about the area, and provides knowledge about some of the most popular plant life within the area. For more information and to look at a calendar of events, visit http://fullertonarboretum.org . Music: https://www.bensound.com
02:06
Maile shows you the best kept secret on campus
Maile Fok Campus
College Park is the main building for the CSUF's communications department. There are classrooms, offices, and computer labs. However, there is a well-kept secret about this building that could save you lots of money and trouble! Music: https://www.bensound.com
03:41
Maile shows you the housing area!
Maile Fok Dorms
Cal State Fullerton only has one area on campus for on-campus housing, complete with a mail room, laundry rooms, a multipurpose and academic center, grills, and a campus police station. It gets pretty dead in the housing areas even on the weekends because many students go home on the weekends - you'd be surprised how many students live fairly close to school but still live on campus, including myself when I lived in the dorms! There are also some fun activities held in the housing area by ASI (Associated Students Inc.), our student leadership group, such as puppy therapy, drag races, and crafts and photobooths which you won't want to miss! Music: https://www.bensound.com
01:50
Dorm life
Maile Fok Dorms
My dorm life experience at CSUF was incredible. I lived in a themed community (Cinema and Television Arts) with other freshman who shared that same interest as me. This made us more willing to interact and be social with one another. I definitely recommend living in the dorms and living in a themed community so you know you will have things and interests in common with your floormates. Also, be sure to attend the housing events, which is another great way to meet other students! Music: https://www.bensound.com
01:17
Maile shows you a club event on campus!
Maile Fok Campus
Clubs are a great way to get involved not only on campus, but also with other members of the club from universities around the area! CSUF's NSU (Nikkei Studio Union) Club, as well as other NSU clubs from other universities, host basketball tournaments every year and form teams to play against each other just for fun. Many of the club members go out to support the club, so the tournaments are often great social and bonding events for the club members. Music: https://www.bensound.com
02:02
Get your zen on
Maile Fok Campus
The most relaxing spot on campus, focused on self care and mindfulness. This place is located in the Education Classroom Building in the basement next to room 055. Music: https://www.bensound.com
00:54
Welcome to cal state fullerton with maile!
Maile Fok Campus
Welcome to Cal State Fullerton! My name is Maile Fok, and I'll be your CampusReel tour guide in these video series! Enjoy! Music: https://www.bensound.com
02:04
Interview with a transfer student
Maile Fok Academics
In this video, my new roommate, who is starting her first year at Cal State Fullerton, talks about why she chose CSUF as her school and gives tips to prospective students. Music: https://www.bensound.com
04:43
Interview and tour with the daily titan staff
Maile Fok Academics
In this video, I interview some of the staff for CSUFs daily newspaper, the Daily Titan. Being on the Daily Titan staff is a way to interact and meet new people, get academic credit, AND get paid all in one. Needless to say, it is a great opportunity for students and the staff creates quality, award-winning newspapers for the campus every day. For more info about the Daily Titan, visit https://dailytitan.com/ Music: https://www.bensound.com
01:42
Maile talks housing options at csuf
Maile Fok Dorms
Music: https://www.bensound.com
