University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) campus by taking you around Seattle. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) and Seattle during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:31
Meet nicole! and get ready to experience uw through the eyes of a husky!
Campus
Aloha! My name is Nicole and I am so excited to show you around my beautiful campus. I am currently a freshman at the University of Washington in Seattle. A few fun facts about me: - I am originally from the Big Island of Hawai'i - I am an intended informatics major - Boba is my fuel - My favorite color is orange - Just finished the last season of New Girl - I am so excited to show y'all around UW!
00:27
Study at the research commons
Academics
Have a group project coming up? Head over to the Research Commons located in the Allen Library. Equipped with dry erase boards and group study rooms, this is a perfect spot to collaborate with your team.
00:40
Explore nicole's favorite place on "the ave"
Food
Tired of on-campus meals? Make your way to The Ave! There are a bunch of different restaurants to choose from.
00:26
Outdoor study session at alder hall
The Quad can get really crowded. Finding a place to study and also be outdoors can be a challenge. Try grabbing a seat at the terrace outside of Alder Hall!
01:54
Nicole and nicole take you around local point
Food
One of the main places to grab a bite on West Campus is the dining hall Local Point. There is a wide variety of cuisines to choose from. Options include a custom sandwich bar, a pizza join, burgers, and daily specials.
00:17
Eat at the hub
Food
Grab a bite to eat at the Husky Union Building (HUB). There are a bunch of cuisines to choose from, including: Hawaiian, Caribbean, Mexican, and Chinese.
00:15
Get ice cream at the hub
Food
Roll up to the Husky Union Building (HUB) and get a scoop of ice cream from Glacies! They have a bunch of seasonal flavors and special sundaes.
00:19
Bask in the outdoors at the hub lawn!
A sunny day in Seattle? Grab your picnic blanket and find a spot on the HUB Lawn. A perfect location to study, take a nap, or eat lunch with a friend.
00:20
Picnic at the quad
On a nice sunny day, catch a tan at the Quad! You'll see many students playing frisbee, walking their dogs, having lunch with friends, and even taking a nap.
00:22
Picking up some mail at the lander desk
Campus
Located in Lander in West Campus is the handy Lander Desk. This is where students come to pick up packages and get a replacement key if they get locked out of their room!
