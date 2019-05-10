Sign Up
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)

2024 UCSD Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 95.0% of freshman live on campus at UCSD?

What type of housing does UCSD provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at UCSD, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 20.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 70.0
Married Student Apartments true 5.0
Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0
Special Houses for International Students true 1.0
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 3.0

What are the dorms like at University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) dorm rooms?

The University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:18
Now we take a look inside vicente's room
Dorms
Hello guys, this is part 2 of the freshman dorm tour!
02:04
Apartment bonding (games and baking)
Dorms
It's crucial to get to know your housemates, so having an apartment bonding night is always idea. Plan a night with your apartment where you can play games, go out to eat, and even bake together.
08:24
Room tour! triples, loft beds, roommates...
Dorms
Celestra gives you a tour of her bedroom in a typical apartment Triple. Know some dorm room essentials and also the roommate choosing process.
12:04
Apartments at ucsd the village
Celestra Acosta Dorms
Dorms and apartments are all different around UCSD, take a look at what an apartment suite looks like in The Village at UCSD.
02:02
Take a tour of a freshman dorm!
Dorms
Hello everyone! In this video I give you a tour of a freshman dorm here at U.C. San Diego's Sixth college. This is part 1 of 2.
05:09
Updted room tour at ucsd the village
Celestra Acosta Dorms
See what it's like inside a Triple bedroom at UCSD The Village apartments! Also get some info on how you can choose your on campus housing and ensure you get the first picks
03:40
Apartment tour!
Dorms
Celestra takes you up to the 9th floor to see her on-campus apartment. Take a look at what it's like to live in the East Tower of The Village.
00:59
Views from outside vicente dorms
Dorms
Hello guys, this is part 2 of the freshman dorm tour!

