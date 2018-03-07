Sign Up
University of Delaware (UD) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Delaware (UD) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 98 tour videos for University of Delaware (UD), so you can expect to spend between 294 to 490 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Delaware (UD) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Delaware (UD) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Delaware (UD) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Delaware (UD) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Newark, DE so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Delaware (UD), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Newark weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Delaware (UD) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Delaware (UD) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Delaware (UD) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Delaware (UD) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Newark if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Delaware (UD) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Delaware (UD)?

Below is a list of every University of Delaware (UD) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Delaware (UD) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Delaware (UD) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Delaware (UD) students!

What is city Newark, DE like?

Newark is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Delaware (UD).

Who are the tour guides for University of Delaware (UD) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Delaware (UD). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Delaware (UD) tours:

University of Delaware (UD), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Delaware (UD) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Newark and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Delaware (UD) in person.

00:30
Meet alina!
Academics
Hi! I'm Alina Serbina and I'm a junior majoring in marketing and minoring in international business. Can't wait to show you guys around UD.
00:40
Get ready with me- ud edition!
Dorms
A typical morning routine for me as a UD student.
02:32
Tour inside of ray st dorm
Dorms
UD has many different freshman dorms. This is a tour of my dorm at Ray St. I live in a triple suite on the 2nd floor; we share the bathroom with the other room next to us. Our building does not have an elevator. We have a laundry room right under our room. It is relatively spacious and not too far from my classes (10-15 minute walk max).
00:59
Walk to class with me!
Join me on my walk to class as I talk a bit more about UD and what it's like to be a student here. Featured is Kirkbride- a building that I had my accounting class in last semester.
01:33
Take a tour of smith and gore hall!
Campus
Smith Hall is right next to Kirkbride and Trabant. It is home to the two biggest lecture halls on campus as well as SMITHBUCKS aka the Starbucks at Smith that takes dining points!!! I am an avid visitor there. One of the exits of Smith is connected to Gore Hall by a bridge. Gore Hall is one of the most aesthetically pleasing buildings on campus. I love having class there, as well as just studying when it's not too crowded. The classrooms there are also very nice.
00:40
The green and the kissing arches
Campus
The Green is home to many of the academic buildings on campus. When it's nice out, students love hanging out on The Green (myself included). The Green is also where the university will hold various events. The kissing arches split the Green. The other side is filled with more academic buildings, labs, and Morris Library.
00:15
Favorite hangout spot at perkins
Campus
Perkins is a great place to hang out with friends. Of course the one day I want to show off my favorite room at Perkins, the room was reserved, but that's ok. You can still see the comfy couches that many students spend hours on studying or just hanging out.
00:38
Inside morris library
Academics
Club Morris is where many UD students love to study! Our library is 3 floors. The first floor is filled with computers, printing centers, and study rooms. The second floor has a seemingly endless amount of books, but a much quieter dynamic. The third floor is our silent floor where no talking is allowed at all.
00:49
Freshman kiley talks about her experience at ud
Campus
Freshman Kiley talks a little about her experience at UD and what she's involved with on campus!
00:44
Ud pencader dining hall
Food
Pencader is located on North Campus. It is one of the dining halls at UD. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There are also "late night" dinners there that end at 9:30 Mon-Thur. It does not have the best reputation on campus, but it's not that bad.
