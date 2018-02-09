When is the best time to visit University of Georgia (UGA)?

Visiting University of Georgia (UGA) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Georgia (UGA) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Athens as well. Remember that Athens is also catering to 27335 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Georgia (UGA)?

The University of Georgia (UGA) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Athens. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Athens when they visit University of Georgia (UGA)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Athens. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Georgia (UGA) and see for yourself how the student make use of Athens.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Georgia (UGA)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

