University of Georgia (UGA) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit University of Georgia (UGA)?

Visiting University of Georgia (UGA) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Georgia (UGA) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Athens as well. Remember that Athens is also catering to 27335 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Georgia (UGA)?

The University of Georgia (UGA) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Athens. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Athens when they visit University of Georgia (UGA)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Athens. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Georgia (UGA) and see for yourself how the student make use of Athens.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Georgia (UGA)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:41
Welcome to the university of georgia!
Campus
Meredith introduces herself and gets you excited for a tour of UGA! Go dawgs!
02:54
Dorm tour! welcome to myers!
Dorms
Welcome to Myers Hall, home of your campus tour guide! Meredith lives on the first floor of Myers Hall with one roommate, and she walks you around her dorm room to show off her snazzy decorations. Myers Hall is sort of the "honors dorm" on campus, but you don't have to be in honors to live there. The rooms are very spacious and nice, and the dorm as a whole is pretty quiet.
02:38
Late night studying? come to the mlc!
Academics
The Miller Learning Center is one of the best places to study on campus. Open 24/7, the MLC provides a variety of different studying environments, from private study rooms to quiet group areas even to a coffee shop with comfy chairs! Here, Meredith explains the MLC and takes you inside one of the study rooms.
02:58
Meredith explains different dorms at uga
Dorms
Meredith sits down and explains some of the different types of dorms at UGA, from high-rises to apartment-style, so that you can better understand what dorm life actually looks like!
00:43
Rainy class changes
Campus
Many times, running from class to class on a tight schedule can be difficult. It only gets worse if there's construction. Add rain to the equation, and you've got a bit of a mess on your hands. Make sure to plan your class schedule accordingly, because with UGA's large campus, you never know when you'll be sloshing through the mud to sprint to class!
00:45
Quiet wing of the mlc (shhh, it's exam week!)
Academics
Meredith walks you through a (whispered) tour of one of the quiet study wings in the Miller Learning Center, showing off the media cubbies, group tables, and countless study rooms.
01:54
Late night studying (college is hard)
Academics
UGA's campus is beautiful, but the classes are no joke! Meredith shares her experience of late-night studying to show that college is challenging and does require a lot of work.
01:22
Getting around campus - uga buses!
Campus
Because UGA has such a large (and beautiful) campus, it can sometimes be difficult to get from one end of it to the other. Enter the UGA bus system! These buses are free for not only students but anyone in Athens to use to get around campus. There are eight or nine different routes that make it easy for students to get anywhere they need, and because buses normally come to their stops every 5 minutes or so, traveling across campus is quick and easy. Routes and bus tracking times are available on the free UGA app (which is a lifesaver when you're new to campus or late to class).
02:34
Meet taylor, josh, and davis!
Let some of Meredith's friends tell you what they think about UGA, why they chose to come here, and what their favorite and least favorite parts of campus are. Meet Davis, Josh, and Taylor! (Also, catch a glimpse into Mell Hall, one of the other dorms on campus!)
01:56
Ringing the chapel bell!
Ringing the Chapel Bell is a time-honored tradition here at UGA. Students do it to celebrate victories, for the school or in life, or show school spirit. It's a great way to start out your traditions on the UGA campus!
