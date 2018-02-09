Sign Up
University of Georgia (UGA) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Georgia (UGA) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 107 tour videos for University of Georgia (UGA), so you can expect to spend between 321 to 535 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Georgia (UGA) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Georgia (UGA) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Georgia (UGA) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Georgia (UGA) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Athens, GA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Georgia (UGA), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Athens weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Georgia (UGA) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Georgia (UGA) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Georgia (UGA) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Georgia (UGA) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Athens if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Georgia (UGA) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Georgia (UGA)?

Below is a list of every University of Georgia (UGA) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Georgia (UGA) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Georgia (UGA) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Georgia (UGA) students!

What is city Athens, GA like?

Athens is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Georgia (UGA).

Who are the tour guides for University of Georgia (UGA) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Georgia (UGA). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Georgia (UGA) tours:

University of Georgia (UGA), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Georgia (UGA) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Athens and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Georgia (UGA) in person.

00:41
Welcome to the university of georgia!
Campus
Meredith introduces herself and gets you excited for a tour of UGA! Go dawgs!
02:54
Dorm tour! welcome to myers!
Dorms
Welcome to Myers Hall, home of your campus tour guide! Meredith lives on the first floor of Myers Hall with one roommate, and she walks you around her dorm room to show off her snazzy decorations. Myers Hall is sort of the "honors dorm" on campus, but you don't have to be in honors to live there. The rooms are very spacious and nice, and the dorm as a whole is pretty quiet.
02:38
Late night studying? come to the mlc!
Academics
The Miller Learning Center is one of the best places to study on campus. Open 24/7, the MLC provides a variety of different studying environments, from private study rooms to quiet group areas even to a coffee shop with comfy chairs! Here, Meredith explains the MLC and takes you inside one of the study rooms.
02:58
Meredith explains different dorms at uga
Dorms
Meredith sits down and explains some of the different types of dorms at UGA, from high-rises to apartment-style, so that you can better understand what dorm life actually looks like!
00:43
Rainy class changes
Campus
Many times, running from class to class on a tight schedule can be difficult. It only gets worse if there's construction. Add rain to the equation, and you've got a bit of a mess on your hands. Make sure to plan your class schedule accordingly, because with UGA's large campus, you never know when you'll be sloshing through the mud to sprint to class!
00:45
Quiet wing of the mlc (shhh, it's exam week!)
Academics
Meredith walks you through a (whispered) tour of one of the quiet study wings in the Miller Learning Center, showing off the media cubbies, group tables, and countless study rooms.
01:54
Late night studying (college is hard)
Academics
UGA's campus is beautiful, but the classes are no joke! Meredith shares her experience of late-night studying to show that college is challenging and does require a lot of work.
01:22
Getting around campus - uga buses!
Campus
Because UGA has such a large (and beautiful) campus, it can sometimes be difficult to get from one end of it to the other. Enter the UGA bus system! These buses are free for not only students but anyone in Athens to use to get around campus. There are eight or nine different routes that make it easy for students to get anywhere they need, and because buses normally come to their stops every 5 minutes or so, traveling across campus is quick and easy. Routes and bus tracking times are available on the free UGA app (which is a lifesaver when you're new to campus or late to class).
02:34
Meet taylor, josh, and davis!
Let some of Meredith's friends tell you what they think about UGA, why they chose to come here, and what their favorite and least favorite parts of campus are. Meet Davis, Josh, and Taylor! (Also, catch a glimpse into Mell Hall, one of the other dorms on campus!)
01:56
Ringing the chapel bell!
Ringing the Chapel Bell is a time-honored tradition here at UGA. Students do it to celebrate victories, for the school or in life, or show school spirit. It's a great way to start out your traditions on the UGA campus!
