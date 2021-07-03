Sign Up
Texas State University (TXST)

2024 Texas State Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 89.0% of freshman live on campus at Texas State?

What type of housing does Texas State provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Texas State, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 75.0
Women's Dorms true 14.0
Men's Dorms true 1.0
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 10.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Texas State University (TXST)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Texas State University (TXST) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Texas State University (TXST), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Texas State University (TXST) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Texas State University (TXST) dorm rooms?

The Texas State University (TXST) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Texas State University (TXST) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Texas State University (TXST) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:55
Txst dorm tour: tower hall
Elissa Fontenot Dorms
Texas State University offers a variety of living options to accommodate the diverse needs of our resident population. Styles range from traditional to apartment-style
01:02
Txst dorm tour: butler hall
Elissa Fontenot Dorms
Texas State University offers a variety of living options to accommodate the diverse needs of our resident population. Styles range from traditional to apartment-style
01:25
Txst dorm tour: blanco hall
Elissa Fontenot Dorms
Texas State University offers a variety of living options to accommodate the diverse needs of our resident population. Styles range from traditional to apartment-style.
03:26
Residential life at texas state university!!
Chelsey Gonzalez Dorms
I am describing some of my favorite parts of living on campus at Texas State, and going into detail about some memories at my residential hall. Laurel Hall is on East campus and is a traditional style hall. We had many dining options around us both on and off campus and most academic buildings were near as well. Laurel Hall is a Living Learning Community (LLC) and houses Honors College students and Terry Scholars.
00:55
Txst dorm tour: first five freedom hall
Elissa Fontenot Dorms
Texas State University offers a variety of living options to accommodate the diverse needs of our resident population. Styles range from traditional to apartment-style

