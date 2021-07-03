Texas State University (TXST)
2024 Texas State Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 89.0% of freshman live on campus at Texas State?
What type of housing does Texas State provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Texas State, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|75.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|14.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|1.0
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|10.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Texas State University (TXST)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Texas State University (TXST) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Texas State University (TXST), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Texas State University (TXST) feel like home!
- Texas State University Dorm at Texas State University (TXST)
- Old Main Dorm at Texas State University (TXST)
- Angelina Hall Dorm at Texas State University (TXST)
- Sewell Park Dorm at Texas State University (TXST)
- 701 Cheatham St Dorm at Texas State University (TXST)
- Blanco Hall Dorm at Texas State University (TXST)
- Bobcat Trail Dorm at Texas State University (TXST)
- Old Main Dr Dorm at Texas State University (TXST)
- Butler Hall Dorm at Texas State University (TXST)
- 601 University Dr Dorm at Texas State University (TXST)
- Texas State Student Recreation Center Dorm at Texas State University (TXST)
- LBJ Student Center Dorm at Texas State University (TXST)
- The Quad Dorm at Texas State University (TXST)
- McCoy College of Business Administration Dorm at Texas State University (TXST)
- Tower Hall Dorm at Texas State University (TXST)
- 600 N LBJ Dr Dorm at Texas State University (TXST)
What are the dimensions of Texas State University (TXST) dorm rooms?
The Texas State University (TXST) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Texas State University (TXST) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Texas State University (TXST) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Arizona
- Check out these related dorm tours Northern Arizona University (NAU)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Houston (UH)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of North Texas (UNT)