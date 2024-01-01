Amy Meltzer Introduction University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

What I eat for breakfast University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)

Tour of Green Street 616 E Green St

Advice from Lizzie on UIUC life University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)

Tour of Main Quad University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)

Morgan on her experience as a Photography Major! University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)

Tour of Lincoln Hall Lincoln Hall

Meet Nick and Charlie! University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)

Pets in College! University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)

Elizabeth and Sasha Interview University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Jared on Healthy Living University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Night in with friends University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)