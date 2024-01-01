Hey Guys!!! This is my INTRO VIDEO to being ya'lls University of Kentucky campus tour guide!! University of Kentucky
Tour of Our Library-Work Life Balance William T Young Library
Tour of Gatton-the College of Business and Economics! University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics
Key on Campus Activities!! University of Kentucky (UK)
Gatton STUDENT CENTER University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics
Tour of My Room! (Srat house) University of Kentucky (UK)
Champions Kitchen-Dining Hall #1 University of Kentucky Dining
Student Double Major Finance and Accounting Interviews (Hardest Business Course Combination) University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics
Welcome to Lexington! Albert B. Chandler Hospital UK HealthCare
school of art and visual studies School of Art & Visual Studies
Funkhouser and Grassy Quad W.D. Funkhouser Building
Let's Talk about Party University of Kentucky
Football and baseball! Kroger Field
Johnson Center-Our South Campus Gym Johnson Recreation Center
Gem on Campus Memorial Hall
Interview With Student Alyssa UK Visitor Center
Important Classroom Building "Whitehall" White Hall Classroom Building
Interview With Elizabeth (my little!!:) University of Kentucky
Quad-Front of Campus University of Kentucky
Tour of Two Bedroom Suite Woodland Glen IV
Two person suite Woodland Glen IV
Goodbye University of Kentucky