00:45
Funkhouser and grassy quad
Funkhouser is one of the older buildings on campus, but you probably will only have one or no classes here all four years. It is mostly used as a place for resources such as scholarship questions, housing questions, and tutoring.
01:01
Chill spot |vrc|uky|
Located in Erickson Hall. Located in the center of campus. Perfect place to hang out in between class. To use the Veterans Resource Center you need to be associated with the military. I go there to hang out and eat in between classes.
04:34
Key on campus activities!!
I made this video because no matter what, anywhere you go, GET INVOLVED with your campus!! If you decide to go to UK this video will be very helpful because I talk about the main super lit and fun organizations on campus that will for sure give ya some pals to bool with and help you grow as a person.
01:02
Gems of the university
One of my favorite 'hidden' parts about UK is not on campus! It is a place called Red River Gorge, which is a nationally recognized hiking and rock climbing park with breathtaking views and incredible trails that you can hike and get into nature! A smaller-scale version of this is the Arboretum, which is 5 minutes from campus which has trails that you can walk and run. In addition, the Bowman statue is one of my favorite spots for relaxing outside, as well as taking cute pictures with friends for events and games. Lastly, one of my favorite buildings is the Singletary Center for the Arts, which has an auditorium for different shows that the university holds, as well as lots of sculptures surrounding the grounds of the building that you can study by when the weather is nice. If you enjoy art, this is a great hidden spot for you to visit, as well as the Fine Arts building!
00:55
Football and baseball!
Even though we are for sure a basketball school, it just isn't bball season so here is our football and baseball stadiums. The best sport event to attend in MY opinion is definitely football because our entire school goes bonkers even though we aren't even good lol.
01:33
Alternatives to the dining halls
In the first portion of the video, I introduce a few food alternatives on campus that are right when you walk out of the 90 in central campus. These are all great alternatives, and the Wildcat Pantry has everything you need from school supplies to late night snacks (we all eat raw cookie dough when we get really stressed and snag some chips or a pint of ice cream if necessary). This is the central Wildcat Pantry, and we have three others (one in JSB, one in a nearby neighborhood that is stationed more like a store for living off-campus, and one in Holmes dorm on north campus). Lastly, Cook Out restaurant is one of the most popular restaurants not only in Lexington, but to all students at UK. They are open until 4:30am, and so whether you are really craving one of their famous milkshakes (I recommend classic Oreo or strawberry cheesecake - trust me), or if you or a friend have just gotten back from a night out partying and need some food (southern hushpuppies and their fries are great), this is the place! It is a great gathering spot, and has high quality food for very reasonable broke-college-student prices that we are all extremely grateful for.
00:53
Fran explains & shows quads (part 1)
Part 1: UK does not necessarily have quads, but we do have certain areas that always have a heavy flow of students (like the 'bowl paths' in front of the library in this video). Usually students can be seen walking here to get from one side of the campus to the other, and since so many students come to the library it is a central spot for walking paths and nice hang-out areas when the weather is great!
02:15
Gatton student center
Gatton Student Center is different than Gatton business school, I know it's confusing because same donor, but most students just call it the Student Center. Here houses our second gym, our second main dining hall, and tons of other food options such as Panda, Chick-fil-a, Auntie Anne's, Subway, etc. It is located on North Campus, so living on South Campus you may not be here as often.
01:05
Uk hockey game!
UK hockey games are one of the most underrated activities that UK has to offer (in my opinion). Although they are late at night and go into the early hours of the morning, they are SO exciting and filled with energy! A lot more people attend them than one might think, and it is a great place to get to know more people and combine groups if you go in a small group of people. No other school has as much spirit as UK, and hockey games prove that we go all out for every and any sports event we have!
University of Kentucky (UK)
03:02
Welcome to lexington!
UK lives directly in the center of Lexington. Lexington is the second largest city in Kentucky, which doesn't really mean much if you live in Chicago or New York, but compared to the rest of Kentucky Lexington is the place to be. I have lived here my entire life and absolutely love it!
