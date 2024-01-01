Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

University of Kentucky (UK) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

00:45
Funkhouser and grassy quad
Julia Harris Academics
Funkhouser is one of the older buildings on campus, but you probably will only have one or no classes here all four years. It is mostly used as a place for resources such as scholarship questions, housing questions, and tutoring.
01:01
Chill spot |vrc|uky|
Lexius Lynch Campus
Located in Erickson Hall. Located in the center of campus. Perfect place to hang out in between class. To use the Veterans Resource Center you need to be associated with the military. I go there to hang out and eat in between classes.
04:34
Key on campus activities!!
Julia Harris Campus
I made this video because no matter what, anywhere you go, GET INVOLVED with your campus!! If you decide to go to UK this video will be very helpful because I talk about the main super lit and fun organizations on campus that will for sure give ya some pals to bool with and help you grow as a person.
01:02
Gems of the university
Frances Miller
One of my favorite 'hidden' parts about UK is not on campus! It is a place called Red River Gorge, which is a nationally recognized hiking and rock climbing park with breathtaking views and incredible trails that you can hike and get into nature! A smaller-scale version of this is the Arboretum, which is 5 minutes from campus which has trails that you can walk and run. In addition, the Bowman statue is one of my favorite spots for relaxing outside, as well as taking cute pictures with friends for events and games. Lastly, one of my favorite buildings is the Singletary Center for the Arts, which has an auditorium for different shows that the university holds, as well as lots of sculptures surrounding the grounds of the building that you can study by when the weather is nice. If you enjoy art, this is a great hidden spot for you to visit, as well as the Fine Arts building!
00:55
Football and baseball!
Julia Harris Campus
Even though we are for sure a basketball school, it just isn't bball season so here is our football and baseball stadiums. The best sport event to attend in MY opinion is definitely football because our entire school goes bonkers even though we aren't even good lol.
01:33
Alternatives to the dining halls
Frances Miller Food
In the first portion of the video, I introduce a few food alternatives on campus that are right when you walk out of the 90 in central campus. These are all great alternatives, and the Wildcat Pantry has everything you need from school supplies to late night snacks (we all eat raw cookie dough when we get really stressed and snag some chips or a pint of ice cream if necessary). This is the central Wildcat Pantry, and we have three others (one in JSB, one in a nearby neighborhood that is stationed more like a store for living off-campus, and one in Holmes dorm on north campus). Lastly, Cook Out restaurant is one of the most popular restaurants not only in Lexington, but to all students at UK. They are open until 4:30am, and so whether you are really craving one of their famous milkshakes (I recommend classic Oreo or strawberry cheesecake - trust me), or if you or a friend have just gotten back from a night out partying and need some food (southern hushpuppies and their fries are great), this is the place! It is a great gathering spot, and has high quality food for very reasonable broke-college-student prices that we are all extremely grateful for.
00:53
Fran explains & shows quads (part 1)
Frances Miller Campus
Part 1: UK does not necessarily have quads, but we do have certain areas that always have a heavy flow of students (like the 'bowl paths' in front of the library in this video). Usually students can be seen walking here to get from one side of the campus to the other, and since so many students come to the library it is a central spot for walking paths and nice hang-out areas when the weather is great!
01:51
Buildings on campus
Lexius Lynch Campus
UKY has a looooot of historical buildings that have been remodeled.
02:15
Gatton student center
Julia Harris Campus
Gatton Student Center is different than Gatton business school, I know it's confusing because same donor, but most students just call it the Student Center. Here houses our second gym, our second main dining hall, and tons of other food options such as Panda, Chick-fil-a, Auntie Anne's, Subway, etc. It is located on North Campus, so living on South Campus you may not be here as often.
01:05
Uk hockey game!
Frances Miller
UK hockey games are one of the most underrated activities that UK has to offer (in my opinion). Although they are late at night and go into the early hours of the morning, they are SO exciting and filled with energy! A lot more people attend them than one might think, and it is a great place to get to know more people and combine groups if you go in a small group of people. No other school has as much spirit as UK, and hockey games prove that we go all out for every and any sports event we have!
SHOW MORE

University of Kentucky (UK)

04:34
Key on campus activities!!
Julia Harris Campus
I made this video because no matter what, anywhere you go, GET INVOLVED with your campus!! If you decide to go to UK this video will be very helpful because I talk about the main super lit and fun organizations on campus that will for sure give ya some pals to bool with and help you grow as a person.

University of Kentucky (UK) 329 S Martin Luther King Blvd

02:32
Plain.and.simple.facts.
Lexius Lynch Campus
I talk about some quick facts about the University of Kentucky and some tips to know coming in the fall of freshman year.

University of Kentucky (UK) Albert B. Chandler Hospital UK HealthCare

03:02
Welcome to lexington!
Julia Harris Campus
UK lives directly in the center of Lexington. Lexington is the second largest city in Kentucky, which doesn't really mean much if you live in Chicago or New York, but compared to the rest of Kentucky Lexington is the place to be. I have lived here my entire life and absolutely love it!

University of Kentucky (UK) Ave of Champions

01:02
Gems of the university
Frances Miller
One of my favorite 'hidden' parts about UK is not on campus! It is a place called Red River Gorge, which is a nationally recognized hiking and rock climbing park with breathtaking views and incredible trails that you can hike and get into nature! A smaller-scale version of this is the Arboretum, which is 5 minutes from campus which has trails that you can walk and run. In addition, the Bowman statue is one of my favorite spots for relaxing outside, as well as taking cute pictures with friends for events and games. Lastly, one of my favorite buildings is the Singletary Center for the Arts, which has an auditorium for different shows that the university holds, as well as lots of sculptures surrounding the grounds of the building that you can study by when the weather is nice. If you enjoy art, this is a great hidden spot for you to visit, as well as the Fine Arts building!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved