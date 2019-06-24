Sign Up
University of Louisville Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Louisville tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 5 tour videos for University of Louisville, so you can expect to spend between 15 to 25 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Louisville and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Louisville tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Louisville tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Louisville in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Louisville, KY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Louisville, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Louisville weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Louisville website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Louisville tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Louisville starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Louisville students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Louisville if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Louisville admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Louisville?

Below is a list of every University of Louisville building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Louisville tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Louisville include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Louisville students!

What is city Louisville, KY like?

Louisville is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Louisville.

Who are the tour guides for University of Louisville on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Louisville. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Louisville tours:

University of Louisville, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Louisville is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Louisville and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Louisville in person.

02:55
Meet maria at the university of louisville
Maria Dinh Campus
Hey y'all, I'm Maria Dinh, your CampusReel ambassador for the University of Louisville. Go Cards! In this video I take you around my favorite spots on campus along with sharing why UofL is my home away from home.
06:06
Interview with weston
Maria Dinh Academics
Meet one of my first friends I made at the University of Louisville. Weston talks about his first year experience and new updates to the library.
05:07
Act advice
Maria Dinh Academics
In this video, I give advice on the ACT. Please take this 4 hour test very seriously and please practice!! The higher you score, the more money you save. After all of that hard work, take that rewarding nap after the test.
02:23
How to apply for the university of louisville
Maria Dinh Campus
This video, I walk you through what you will need to apply for the University of Louisville. You only need 3 things. Watch the video to find out. The higher you score, the more money you save. Go Cards! Apply at louisville.edu
03:05
Maria gives big sister advice for uofl
Maria Dinh Academics
It's not goodbye yet. I talk about an alternative financial aid, student involvement, RaiseRed, things to do in the city of Louisville. Thank you for keeping up with my advice. Want more? youtube.com/theTrangerz and my socials are all @mariaxdinh . Don't be shy to say hi to your favorite CampusReel ambassador with the front highlights on her hair if you see her on campus. GO CARDS!!! #L1C4
