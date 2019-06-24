Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

University of Louisville Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are University of Louisville virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Louisville is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Louisville virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Louisville vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Louisville campus by taking you around Louisville. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Louisville virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Louisville in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Louisville is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Louisville people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Louisville and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Louisville in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Louisville?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Louisville places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Louisville virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Louisville on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Louisville in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Louisville virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Louisville virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Louisville virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Louisville in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Louisville. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Louisville and Louisville during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:55
Meet maria at the university of louisville
Maria Dinh Campus
Hey y'all, I'm Maria Dinh, your CampusReel ambassador for the University of Louisville. Go Cards! In this video I take you around my favorite spots on campus along with sharing why UofL is my home away from home.
06:06
Interview with weston
Maria Dinh Academics
Meet one of my first friends I made at the University of Louisville. Weston talks about his first year experience and new updates to the library.
05:07
Act advice
Maria Dinh Academics
In this video, I give advice on the ACT. Please take this 4 hour test very seriously and please practice!! The higher you score, the more money you save. After all of that hard work, take that rewarding nap after the test.
02:23
How to apply for the university of louisville
Maria Dinh Campus
This video, I walk you through what you will need to apply for the University of Louisville. You only need 3 things. Watch the video to find out. The higher you score, the more money you save. Go Cards! Apply at louisville.edu
03:05
Maria gives big sister advice for uofl
Maria Dinh Academics
It's not goodbye yet. I talk about an alternative financial aid, student involvement, RaiseRed, things to do in the city of Louisville. Thank you for keeping up with my advice. Want more? youtube.com/theTrangerz and my socials are all @mariaxdinh . Don't be shy to say hi to your favorite CampusReel ambassador with the front highlights on her hair if you see her on campus. GO CARDS!!! #L1C4
