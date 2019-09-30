Sign Up
University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) campus by taking you around Wilmington. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) and Wilmington during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

16:02
Finally_hitting_the_big_triple__98384487
Stephen Nymberg Campus
15:40
Life as a uncw motocross college student
Stephen Nymberg
Welcome to a day into my life going to UNCW for college, then shredding dirt bikes immediately after class. We stay on the move, living life to the fullest!
12:02
A day in the life as a uncw student
Stephen Nymberg Campus
Check out a day into my life as a UNCW Student!
17:36
Life in student living with roommates.. it's a blast!
Stephen Nymberg Dorms
I woke up today and decided to wake up my roommates and film a video with them! FINALLY, I'm shooting with a drone and Canon 1DX, combined with hilarious moments with friends and more hype energy. Sit back and enjoy!
16:57
Day in the life of a uncw student - finals week
Stephen Nymberg Academics
Welcome to my life! I take you on an action-packed day here at UNCW during finals week. Being a student at UNCW is amazing, here's an inside look at this unreal lifestyle!
17:20
We threw a music festival at uncw!
Stephen Nymberg
In January we entered the Up&Up Festival contest against over 40 schools.. only the top 5 schools would be awarded with an insane music festival at their university, held by Monster Energy. We ended up winning the entire competition!! My crew of 6 friends and I had the hypest energy on stage... just sit back, enjoy our story and feel the vibes.
12:01
Meeting my chilean host family for the first time! so nervous...
Stephen Nymberg
My first time meeting my Chilean Host-Family! Ahhh! This is an experience of a lifetime... If you're studying abroad, make sure you watch this video. I understand how nerve-racking it can be, but you'll have a blast!!
11:55
Epic weekend studying abroad in chile! uncw study abroad
Stephen Nymberg
Just a group of 5 college kids who rented a car and spent the weekend sandboarding and bungee jumping in Chile! Absolutely epic!
09:23
Moving into college! living on my own...
Stephen Nymberg Dorms
I'm moving into college at UNCW!! This is my FIRST APARTMENT!! Stoked!!
17:25
College kids go to motocross track! i crashed...
Stephen Nymberg
My college friends and I take over a motocross track!! 3 of us had really scary crashes.. but the day was packed with hype energy! Insane day at the track!
