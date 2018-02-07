Sign Up
University of West Georgia (UWG) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of West Georgia (UWG) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of West Georgia (UWG) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of West Georgia (UWG) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of West Georgia (UWG) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of West Georgia (UWG) campus by taking you around Carrollton. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of West Georgia (UWG) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of West Georgia (UWG) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of West Georgia (UWG) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of West Georgia (UWG) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of West Georgia (UWG) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of West Georgia (UWG) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of West Georgia (UWG)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of West Georgia (UWG) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of West Georgia (UWG) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of West Georgia (UWG) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of West Georgia (UWG) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of West Georgia (UWG) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of West Georgia (UWG) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of West Georgia (UWG) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of West Georgia (UWG) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of West Georgia (UWG). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of West Georgia (UWG) and Carrollton during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:37
How do you like uwg? kameron interviews nicole!
Campus
This is another fellow student at UWG, Nicole. She is a sophomore and a Computer Science major.
00:31
Hey you guys, i'm kameron!
Dorms
Wassup you guys, my name is Kameron Teague. I am a sophomore here at the University of West Georgia. Currently a Mass Communications major with a concentration in Digital Media and Telecommunications. If you ever see me on camp say hey!
00:15
Kameron shows you the 1st floor or uwg's library
Campus
Connected to our library is a Starbucks, which is used as one of the main entrances. FYI the Starbucks ALWAYS has a line so if you want some make sure you get there early! On the other hand, the library has 3 levels. The first floor has no noise restrictions and you can be as loud as you want (in a library of course). The later it gets the ore crowded and super late into the evening the library is PACKED. It's 24 hours so you can be in here as long as you would like.
00:54
Kameron shows an overall view of ingram library
Academics
This is a view of the first floor of UWG's library. The first floor has no noise restrictions and you can be as loud as you want (in a library of course). The later it gets the ore crowded and super late into the evening the library is PACKED. It's 24 hours so you can be in here as long as you would like.
00:24
Humanities 2nd floor tour!
Academics
This is what the 2nd floor of our humanities building looks like. I could not get the first as there was an event going on down there, but they look exactly the same. Both floors include an art gallery where Art majors are able to showcase their work.
01:38
Kameron shows the urec!
This is the gym, housed in our Campus Center, also known as the UREC, which stands for University Recreation. The gym has 2 floors; the 1st floor contains all weight lifting and cardio equipment, as well as the basketball courts. The 2nd floor includes the track and the functional fitness area.
00:37
Kameron shows the functional fitness area of the urec!
Campus
On the 2nd floor of the gym is the Functional Fitness area. Within this area are the more hardcore workout equipment. They also play bomb music.
00:56
Arbor view inside tour!
Dorms
Here is a quick look inside Arbor View! They come in 2 and 4 bedroom options, and include shared bathrooms. They have full kitchens and come fully furnished!
00:44
Kameron explains the famous love valley!
Campus
Love Valley connects one half of campus to the other. It is located in front of the Campus Center and hosts a lot of on campus events such as various SAC (Student Activities Committee) events.
00:52
Best dining hall? kameron introduces east commons!
Food
East Commons is one of two dining halls on camp, the other is Z6. EC as we call it is 24 hours so if you have the unlimited meal plan you are able to access it at anytime of night. Inside they have different stations including Hibachi, Pasta, American Grill, a salad bar and a sandwich station. I was unable to go inside and show you because I don't have a meal plan, but it's definitely the best dining hall we have! Housing and Residence Life is located underneath.
