University of North Carolina at Greensboro
2024 UNCG Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 80.0% of freshman live on campus at UNCG?
What type of housing does UNCG provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at UNCG, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at University of North Carolina at Greensboro?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of North Carolina at Greensboro dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of North Carolina at Greensboro feel like home!
- UNC Greensboro Dorm at University of North Carolina at Greensboro
- UNCG William E. Moran Commons and Plaza Dorm at University of North Carolina at Greensboro
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Dorm at University of North Carolina at Greensboro
- 1005 Walker Ave Dorm at University of North Carolina at Greensboro
- UNCG Alumni Dorm at University of North Carolina at Greensboro
- 309 West Dr Dorm at University of North Carolina at Greensboro
- University of North Carolina Greensboro Dorm at University of North Carolina at Greensboro
- College Ave Dorm at University of North Carolina at Greensboro
- UNCG Nursing & Instructional Building Dorm at University of North Carolina at Greensboro
- Dram & Draught Dorm at University of North Carolina at Greensboro
What are the dimensions of University of North Carolina at Greensboro dorm rooms?
The University of North Carolina at Greensboro dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of North Carolina at Greensboro on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of North Carolina at Greensboro likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours The University of Alabama (UA)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Central Florida (UCF)
- Check out these related dorm tours Florida International University (FIU)
- Check out these related dorm tours Florida State University (FSU)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Florida (UF)