University of Redlands
2024 University of Redlands Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 89.0% of freshman live on campus at University of Redlands?
What type of housing does University of Redlands provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of Redlands, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at University of Redlands?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Redlands dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Redlands, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Redlands feel like home!
- University of Redlands Dorm at University of Redlands
- 1200 E Colton Ave Dorm at University of Redlands
What are the dimensions of University of Redlands dorm rooms?
The University of Redlands dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Redlands on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Redlands likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
