California Lutheran University (CLU)

2024 Cal Lutheran Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 77.0% of freshman live on campus at Cal Lutheran?

What type of housing does Cal Lutheran provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Cal Lutheran, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 69.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 26.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 5.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at California Lutheran University (CLU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, California Lutheran University (CLU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of California Lutheran University (CLU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make California Lutheran University (CLU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of California Lutheran University (CLU) dorm rooms?

The California Lutheran University (CLU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of California Lutheran University (CLU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and California Lutheran University (CLU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

01:58
Mt. clef freshman residence hall
Dorms
Mt. Clef Hall is Rissa's former and Makenna's current residence hall. The P(urple) Lounge is pretty empty during the day and can be a good place to study or chill out if you want to get out of your room. RAs will put on hall events in the Plounge with free food and games. At the beginning of each year, they do a brick painting event in the Plounge, where residents can paint bricks to hold their doors open. Rissa and other residents watch the 2016 Presidential Election in the Plounge. The study room is great and residents can borrow cooking utilities from RAs to use in the kitchen (bring your own food). Rissa made most of her friends at the start of Freshman year by keeping her door open every night and saying hello to other residents walking by. \
02:23
Trinity residence hall
Dorms
Trinity Hall is an upperclassman dorm, juniors and seniors only unless requested as a roommate by a junior or senior. Dorms in Trinity are very competitive, seniors get first pick and often juniors cannot get a dorm in Trinity. Trinity has mostly 4-person apartments, a handful of 6-person apartments, and some one-person studio apartments. Trinity Hall is the only residence hall on campus with classrooms, which it has two. The study rooms and laundry rooms are open at all hours. Laundry costs money and takes cards, don't leave it in for more than a couple hours if you don't want to get charged more.
01:56
Rissa tells you a little bit about other freshmen dorms
Dorms
The other, way less awesome freshmen dorms are Pederson Hall and Thompson Hall right across the street from Mt. Clef. The two halls are exact mirrors of one another. They have two floors of dorms and open courtyards in the middle. They were built originally to be apartments in case the whole college dorm thing didn't work out. Each suite has a living room, a bathroom, and two bedrooms, but no kitchen. Depending on need, there can be 4 or 5 residents in each suite. The suites come with beds, dressers, and desks, you can bring your own couches and mini fridges. The halls have laundry rooms, study rooms and lounge rooms. Even with just two people to a room, you are close enough to hold hands while you sleep.
01:19
See a typical freshman dorm room
Dorms
In Mt. Clef dorms have two residents in each room and a suite is a set of two rooms sharing a bathroom. Suites are single-gender, but halls are co-ed; meaning you share a bathroom with the same gender. Each room comes with beds, desks, and dressers for each resident. They have plenty of closet space. You can bring a mini fridge and microwave, also a tv and exercise equipment. DO NOT MOVE IN WITHOUT A MATTRESS PAD!!! Sometimes you have perfect roommates, clean and easy to get along with, and sometimes they are the worst, messy and mean or anti-social. You just have to be considerate and respectful, and you should get along fine, but nobody is perfect and there are bound to be just a couple bumps in the road.
05:55
Rissa's apartment-style dorm in trinity hall
Dorms
The apartment-style dorm includes 4 single bedrooms, 1 communal bathroom with separate shower and toilet and two sinks, and a communal living space and kitchen. This particular apartment is bigger than the other because it is at the end of the hall. Dorms and rooms are picked based on the class standing, with senior getting to choose before others. Furniture in the living area is minimal. There is plenty of parking.

