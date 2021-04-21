University of the Pacific (UOP)
2024 Pacific Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 78.0% of freshman live on campus at Pacific?
What type of housing does Pacific provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Pacific, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at University of the Pacific (UOP)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of the Pacific (UOP) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of the Pacific (UOP), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of the Pacific (UOP) feel like home!
What are the dimensions of University of the Pacific (UOP) dorm rooms?
The University of the Pacific (UOP) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of the Pacific (UOP) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of the Pacific (UOP) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
