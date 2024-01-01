Whittier College
2024 Whittier College Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 75.0% of freshman live on campus at Whittier College?
What type of housing does Whittier College provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Whittier College, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Whittier College?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Whittier College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Whittier College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Whittier College feel like home!
What are the dimensions of Whittier College dorm rooms?
The Whittier College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Whittier College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Whittier College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
