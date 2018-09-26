University of Scranton
2024 University of Scranton Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 87.0% of freshman live on campus at University of Scranton?
What type of housing does University of Scranton provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of Scranton, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at University of Scranton?
University of Scranton dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall.
What are the dimensions of University of Scranton dorm rooms?
The University of Scranton dorms dimension depend on the residence hall.
