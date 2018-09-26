Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

University of Scranton

2024 University of Scranton Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 87.0% of freshman live on campus at University of Scranton?

What type of housing does University of Scranton provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of Scranton, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of Scranton?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Scranton dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Scranton, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Scranton feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Scranton dorm rooms?

The University of Scranton dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Scranton on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Scranton likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

03:23
My corner in scranton!
Dorms
Welcome to my sophomore dorm in Redington Hall! At the U, what we call University of Scranton, you have to live on campus your first two years, if you are a residential student. Freshman year, you have one roommate and a communal bathroom. Scranton is really good at ensuring there will be no triples in any rooms made for a double, there are rarely any triples. Some buildings are one sex, but those that are not are co-ed by floor, 1st floor all girls, second floor all boys, etc. There is no air conditioning in the freshman dorms, but you really don't need it for that long- it gets cold quickly. All sophomore housing is quad style, unless you have accommodations like me. Regularly, it would be two double rooms with a shared bathroom in between. There is air conditioning and you can control in your room and a maintenance worker who cleans your room/bathroom. Overall, I have had a pretty good residence experience here.
01:09
Suite sophomore dorms
Dorms
A look into a typical sophomore style dorm. Here is a look at my friends' quad. There are four of them two per room, who share a bathroom. They each have their own beds, desk, drawers, wardrobes, and shelves. There are three separate sophomore dorm buildings because all residential students need to live on campus their sophomore year. To find a roommate/quadmates, many students went through their friend groups or combined with mutual friends. Freshman year, many people find roommates through a Facebook group monitored by admissions. People make connections from there and meet their roommates. Others go random and end up finding their best friends.
00:38
Dorm central
Dorms
Scranton is basically one big hill with a main quad in a valley. Our dorm buildings basically make up the upper part of campus, seated at the top of the hill. All of the sophomore dorms are in the uppermost part and the freshman dorms take up the rest. Also located on this area of campus is the student wellness center. At wellness, there are walk-in or scheduled appointments from 8:30-4:30 almost every day. There is a team of nurse practitioners who can diagnose and treat basic ailments and refer out when needed. Our campus is not that big, but these are all of the buildings that make up the top of the hill.
00:55
Our commons
Dorms
Here is the tour of the main part of the campus! Our campus is pretty small so there isn't much to see. The library is in the back of the roll, we pass Loyola Science Center, which is the absolutely gorgeous science building built around Saint Thomas Hall, the theology, history and philosophy building. We also walk onto the Dionne Greene which is the common area. During this time of day its pretty calm but from 4pm on there are people in hammocks, sitting in the amphitheater, friendly soccer and frisbee games, and just people enjoying the outdoors- only while the weather is nice of course. At the far end of the Dionne Greene is the DeNaples Center. This is the main building on campus. We visited it when we toured the dinning hall, it was on the 3rd floor, and the rest of the building has many purposes including a ballroom, theater, and the student forum. This part of campus is the plateau of the hill, so I apologize for being a little out of breath from walking up to it.
00:24
Views!!!
Dorms
Scranton's location makes way for it to have some of the most beautiful sunsets around! We are surrounded by mountains, making the scenery even more beautiful. Here I show you just one of the amazing sunsets of the semester from the lounge at the end of my dorm hall. Every dorm building has at least three lounges or study areas. I am in the lounge on my floor of my dorm building for this video.

University of Scranton Condron Hall

00:38
Dorm central
Dorms
Scranton is basically one big hill with a main quad in a valley. Our dorm buildings basically make up the upper part of campus, seated at the top of the hill. All of the sophomore dorms are in the uppermost part and the freshman dorms take up the rest. Also located on this area of campus is the student wellness center. At wellness, there are walk-in or scheduled appointments from 8:30-4:30 almost every day. There is a team of nurse practitioners who can diagnose and treat basic ailments and refer out when needed. Our campus is not that big, but these are all of the buildings that make up the top of the hill.

University of Scranton Redington Hall

03:23
My corner in scranton!
Dorms
Welcome to my sophomore dorm in Redington Hall! At the U, what we call University of Scranton, you have to live on campus your first two years, if you are a residential student. Freshman year, you have one roommate and a communal bathroom. Scranton is really good at ensuring there will be no triples in any rooms made for a double, there are rarely any triples. Some buildings are one sex, but those that are not are co-ed by floor, 1st floor all girls, second floor all boys, etc. There is no air conditioning in the freshman dorms, but you really don't need it for that long- it gets cold quickly. All sophomore housing is quad style, unless you have accommodations like me. Regularly, it would be two double rooms with a shared bathroom in between. There is air conditioning and you can control in your room and a maintenance worker who cleans your room/bathroom. Overall, I have had a pretty good residence experience here.
01:09
Suite sophomore dorms
Dorms
A look into a typical sophomore style dorm. Here is a look at my friends' quad. There are four of them two per room, who share a bathroom. They each have their own beds, desk, drawers, wardrobes, and shelves. There are three separate sophomore dorm buildings because all residential students need to live on campus their sophomore year. To find a roommate/quadmates, many students went through their friend groups or combined with mutual friends. Freshman year, many people find roommates through a Facebook group monitored by admissions. People make connections from there and meet their roommates. Others go random and end up finding their best friends.
00:24
Views!!!
Dorms
Scranton's location makes way for it to have some of the most beautiful sunsets around! We are surrounded by mountains, making the scenery even more beautiful. Here I show you just one of the amazing sunsets of the semester from the lounge at the end of my dorm hall. Every dorm building has at least three lounges or study areas. I am in the lounge on my floor of my dorm building for this video.

University of Scranton St Thomas Hall

00:55
Our commons
Dorms
Here is the tour of the main part of the campus! Our campus is pretty small so there isn't much to see. The library is in the back of the roll, we pass Loyola Science Center, which is the absolutely gorgeous science building built around Saint Thomas Hall, the theology, history and philosophy building. We also walk onto the Dionne Greene which is the common area. During this time of day its pretty calm but from 4pm on there are people in hammocks, sitting in the amphitheater, friendly soccer and frisbee games, and just people enjoying the outdoors- only while the weather is nice of course. At the far end of the Dionne Greene is the DeNaples Center. This is the main building on campus. We visited it when we toured the dinning hall, it was on the 3rd floor, and the rest of the building has many purposes including a ballroom, theater, and the student forum. This part of campus is the plateau of the hill, so I apologize for being a little out of breath from walking up to it.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved