When is the best time to visit University of Scranton?

Visiting University of Scranton depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Scranton twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Scranton as well. Remember that Scranton is also catering to 3793 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Scranton?

The University of Scranton admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Scranton. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Comfort Suites at University of Scranton

Hampton Inn Scranton At Montage Mountain at University of Scranton

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Scranton Wilkes-Barre at University of Scranton

Hilton Scranton & Conference Center at University of Scranton

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Scranton Wilkes-Barre at University of Scranton

Holiday Inn Scranton East - Dunmore at University of Scranton

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Dickson City/Scranton at University of Scranton

Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel Scranton at University of Scranton

Dunmore Inn at University of Scranton

Fairfield Inn by Marriott Scranton at University of Scranton

Quality Inn at University of Scranton

Rodeway Inn Moosic - Scranton at University of Scranton

TownePlace at University of Scranton

Sleep Inn & Suites at University of Scranton

Hotel Rodewey at University of Scranton

Moosic Motor Inn at University of Scranton

Scottish Inns at University of Scranton

Econo Lodge at University of Scranton

A Trotters Motel at University of Scranton

Four Points by Sheraton Scranton at University of Scranton

Residence Inn by Marriott Scranton at University of Scranton

Red Carpet Inn & Suites at University of Scranton

What do families do in Scranton when they visit University of Scranton?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Scranton. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Scranton and see for yourself how the student make use of Scranton.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Scranton?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours: