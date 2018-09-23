CAMPUSREEL
University of Scranton Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
When is the best time to visit University of Scranton?
Visiting University of Scranton depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Scranton twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Scranton as well. Remember that Scranton is also catering to 3793 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.
Where do families stay when they visit University of Scranton?
The University of Scranton admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Scranton. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.
- Comfort Suites at University of Scranton
- Hampton Inn Scranton At Montage Mountain at University of Scranton
- SpringHill Suites by Marriott Scranton Wilkes-Barre at University of Scranton
- Hilton Scranton & Conference Center at University of Scranton
- TownePlace Suites by Marriott Scranton Wilkes-Barre at University of Scranton
- Holiday Inn Scranton East - Dunmore at University of Scranton
- Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Dickson City/Scranton at University of Scranton
- Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel Scranton at University of Scranton
- Dunmore Inn at University of Scranton
- Fairfield Inn by Marriott Scranton at University of Scranton
- Quality Inn at University of Scranton
- Rodeway Inn Moosic - Scranton at University of Scranton
- TownePlace at University of Scranton
- Sleep Inn & Suites at University of Scranton
- Hotel Rodewey at University of Scranton
- Moosic Motor Inn at University of Scranton
- Scottish Inns at University of Scranton
- Econo Lodge at University of Scranton
- A Trotters Motel at University of Scranton
- Four Points by Sheraton Scranton at University of Scranton
- Residence Inn by Marriott Scranton at University of Scranton
- Red Carpet Inn & Suites at University of Scranton
What do families do in Scranton when they visit University of Scranton?
It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Scranton. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Scranton and see for yourself how the student make use of Scranton.
What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Scranton?
For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.
Check out these related virtual tours: