University of Scranton Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit University of Scranton?

Visiting University of Scranton depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Scranton twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Scranton as well. Remember that Scranton is also catering to 3793 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Scranton?

The University of Scranton admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Scranton. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Comfort Suites at University of Scranton
  • Hampton Inn Scranton At Montage Mountain at University of Scranton
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Scranton Wilkes-Barre at University of Scranton
  • Hilton Scranton & Conference Center at University of Scranton
  • TownePlace Suites by Marriott Scranton Wilkes-Barre at University of Scranton
  • Holiday Inn Scranton East - Dunmore at University of Scranton
  • Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Dickson City/Scranton at University of Scranton
  • Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel Scranton at University of Scranton
  • Dunmore Inn at University of Scranton
  • Fairfield Inn by Marriott Scranton at University of Scranton
  • Quality Inn at University of Scranton
  • Rodeway Inn Moosic - Scranton at University of Scranton
  • TownePlace at University of Scranton
  • Sleep Inn & Suites at University of Scranton
  • Hotel Rodewey at University of Scranton
  • Moosic Motor Inn at University of Scranton
  • Scottish Inns at University of Scranton
  • Econo Lodge at University of Scranton
  • A Trotters Motel at University of Scranton
  • Four Points by Sheraton Scranton at University of Scranton
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Scranton at University of Scranton
  • Red Carpet Inn & Suites at University of Scranton

What do families do in Scranton when they visit University of Scranton?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Scranton. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Scranton and see for yourself how the student make use of Scranton.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Scranton?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

01:02
Scranton! the electric city
Campus
Welcome to the University of Scranton! Home of Dunder-Mifflin Paper Company... sort of. Follow me to see how I navigate my life as an occupational therapy student!
00:41
Rooftop garden!
College can be and is stressful, but this therapy garden is a place that many people, including myself, enjoy especially to take a break or need a refreshing place to study! The weather can be brutal in Scranton, but my friends and I have learned to appreciate the nice weather while we have it.
01:03
Working woman!
Academics
School, work, work and school? Federal work study helps me work on campus and have the opportunity to, sometimes, get paid to do my homework! Here's a little glimpse into what a shift at the box office may look like for me.
00:24
Views!!!
Dorms
Scranton's location makes way for it to have some of the most beautiful sunsets around! We are surrounded by mountains, making the scenery even more beautiful. Here I show you just one of the amazing sunsets of the semester from the lounge at the end of my dorm hall. Every dorm building has at least three lounges or study areas. I am in the lounge on my floor of my dorm building for this video.
03:23
My corner in scranton!
Dorms
Welcome to my sophomore dorm in Redington Hall! At the U, what we call University of Scranton, you have to live on campus your first two years, if you are a residential student. Freshman year, you have one roommate and a communal bathroom. Scranton is really good at ensuring there will be no triples in any rooms made for a double, there are rarely any triples. Some buildings are one sex, but those that are not are co-ed by floor, 1st floor all girls, second floor all boys, etc. There is no air conditioning in the freshman dorms, but you really don't need it for that long- it gets cold quickly. All sophomore housing is quad style, unless you have accommodations like me. Regularly, it would be two double rooms with a shared bathroom in between. There is air conditioning and you can control in your room and a maintenance worker who cleans your room/bathroom. Overall, I have had a pretty good residence experience here.
00:45
Disney yoga
Academics
At Scranton, and many colleges, a wide range of fitness classes are offered on top of the gym and recreation centers. At my school, they offer spin classes, yoga, meditation, pilates, HIIT, and more free to students, and most are led by students. Students have to already be certified or can take training classes to instruct the classes. This yoga class was instructed by my friend, Maddie, who was certified before she got to the U and started teaching classes in her first semester of college. This particular class was Disney themed and was really fun! It's just one of the many classes that the University offers for its students to stay healthy. Scranton as a whole has many different aspects demonstrating that they believe the health of their students is important. They also offer many different opportunities and incentives to get students excited to participate in activities to make them healthy.
00:25
Beading hope
Academics
At school, I participate in as many clubs and extracurricular activities as I can. This includes the Student Occupational Therapy Association, Show Your Stripes Club, Colleges Against Cancer, and Beading Hope Club. This video highlights Beading Hope, a club that makes bracelets for people how have mental or physical illnesses, or just need a smile. At this point in the meeting, we were making bracelets and writing the cards to prepare them to be donated. We have donated to Children's Hospitals, Counseling Centers, and many other places in and around our area, also around the state. There are so many different clubs and opportunities to get involved and a lot of them have something to do with service, as that is a big part of our school's mission as a Jesuit university.
01:09
Suite sophomore dorms
Dorms
A look into a typical sophomore style dorm. Here is a look at my friends' quad. There are four of them two per room, who share a bathroom. They each have their own beds, desk, drawers, wardrobes, and shelves. There are three separate sophomore dorm buildings because all residential students need to live on campus their sophomore year. To find a roommate/quadmates, many students went through their friend groups or combined with mutual friends. Freshman year, many people find roommates through a Facebook group monitored by admissions. People make connections from there and meet their roommates. Others go random and end up finding their best friends.
00:47
Good morning
I have a pretty quick and easy morning routine. I like to set my clothes out and get my school bag ready the night before. I wake up, get dressed, make my bed, brush my teeth, grab a little snack and then head out the door to class. I do this because it gives me a chance to sleep just a little longer and makes my mornings a lot less stressful, which I need especially this semester because I have long days.
01:11
Morning commute
Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings all of my friends and I head down to the same few classes together, occupational therapy labs. Sam and Mary help me talk a little more about our campus. It has long winters and humid, rainy falls and springs. Scranton is technically a city, but it is more like a town compared to the cities we live in or near, Philadelphia and Chicago. We typically spend the entire 10ish minute walk across campus to talking and catching up, or studying if there are quizzes in our labs.
