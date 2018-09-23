How long do University of Scranton tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 26 tour videos for University of Scranton, so you can expect to spend between 78 to 130 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Scranton and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Scranton tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Scranton tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Scranton in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Scranton, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Scranton, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Scranton weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Scranton website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Scranton tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Scranton starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Scranton students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Scranton if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Scranton admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Scranton?

Below is a list of every University of Scranton building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Scranton tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Scranton include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Scranton students!

What is city Scranton, PA like?

Scranton is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Scranton.

Who are the tour guides for University of Scranton on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Scranton. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Scranton tours:

University of Scranton, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Scranton is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Scranton and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Scranton in person.

