CAMPUSREEL

Western Oregon University (WOU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Western Oregon University (WOU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Western Oregon University (WOU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Western Oregon University (WOU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Western Oregon University (WOU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Western Oregon University (WOU) campus by taking you around Monmouth. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Western Oregon University (WOU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Western Oregon University (WOU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Western Oregon University (WOU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Western Oregon University (WOU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Western Oregon University (WOU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Western Oregon University (WOU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What are the downsides of a Western Oregon University (WOU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Western Oregon University (WOU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Western Oregon University (WOU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Western Oregon University (WOU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Western Oregon University (WOU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Western Oregon University (WOU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Western Oregon University (WOU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Western Oregon University (WOU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Western Oregon University (WOU) and Monmouth during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:35
Welcome to western oregon university!
Campus
Welcome to Western Oregon University, also commonly referred to as WOU or Western! I am so glad you're here, and I can't wait to show you around this wonderful campus that I call home! Let's get started!
00:38
Resources of the residential service center
Campus
The Residential Service Center, also known as the RSC, is a great resource for students living on-campus. You can check out temporary keys if you lock yourself out of your dorm room, send and receive mail, utilize the computer lab, and more! The RSC is open seven days a week, so the staff is always there to answer your questions and help you out!
04:27
A day in my life at wou
Food
Come along with me on a day in my life at WOU! I go to some classes, meet up with friends, attend a workshop event, and more! Every day is different in my life, which is what makes college such an exciting time.
00:52
A typical dorm room in landers hall
Dorms
This is what a typical double suite dorm room looks like in one of our three freshman residence halls, Landers Hall! Landers features rooms grouped into pods rather than typical halls, and each pod is single gender rather than co-ed. Landers features the closest access to the RSC and to Valsetz Dining Hall, and was updated just a few years ago!
04:32
Interview with mackenzie
Campus
Meet my friend Mackenzie, who is a freshman here at WOU! She is an Education major, and is also a Hall Host alongside me! In this video, Mackenzie tells you about her experiences here at WOU, why she chose this school, and what her favorite and least favorite things about our campus are!
06:54
What do the ambassadors and the plus team do?
Academics
Here at WOU, two of our prominent leadership groups are the PLUS Team (Peer Leaders Understanding Students) and the Ambassadors. The PLUS Team organizes new student week, preview days, and other outreach events, whereas the Ambassadors give tours of our campus to prospective students and their families. In this video, Ellie tells you about her experience working with both groups, and about her overall experiences here at WOU.
06:59
What is it like to be a resident assistant?
Dorms
One of the many leadership opportunities at WOU is being an RA (Resident Assistant). The RAs live in the halls on-campus to ensure resident safety, host events, and more. In this video, we talk to the RA of my hall, Zachary, about his experience in this position, as well as about his experiences at WOU overall.
00:54
Welcome to ackerman hall
Dorms
Welcome to the community lounge in Ackerman Hall, our newest residence hall on campus at WOU! The community lounge is where my hall gets together for study sessions, game nights, and hall events. Ackerman Hall opened in 2011 and is LEED certified as one of the most environmentally-friendly residence halls in the nation!
01:03
A typical dorm room in ackerman hall
Dorms
This is what a typical double suite dorm room looks like in one of our three freshman residence halls, Ackerman Hall! Come take a peek in my room! Ackerman Hall is where I live on-campus, and I absolutely love living in this building. Some of the perks to living in Ackerman include two single-stall gender-neutral restrooms in each hall (in addition to the larger communal restrooms) and hall-specific laundry rooms, meaning you don't have to share laundry machines with the entire building!
00:32
Does western oregon university have a quad?
Here at WOU, we have one singular quad called The Grove. The Grove is situated in front of Ackerman Hall, and is where we hold events like club fairs, community outreach, barbecues, and more! The Grove is always open for impromptu sports matches and study sessions too, rain or shine!
