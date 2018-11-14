Sign Up
Gonzaga University (GU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Gonzaga University (GU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Gonzaga University (GU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Gonzaga University (GU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Gonzaga University (GU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Gonzaga University (GU) campus by taking you around Spokane. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Gonzaga University (GU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Gonzaga University (GU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Gonzaga University (GU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Gonzaga University (GU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Gonzaga University (GU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Gonzaga University (GU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Gonzaga University (GU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Gonzaga University (GU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Gonzaga University (GU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Gonzaga University (GU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Gonzaga University (GU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Gonzaga University (GU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Gonzaga University (GU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Gonzaga University (GU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Gonzaga University (GU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Gonzaga University (GU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Gonzaga University (GU) and Spokane during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:01
Welcome to your gonzaga university tour - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh
This is your welcome video to my (Ajay) tour of Gonzaga University here in Spokane Washington. I am a first semester Freshman here at Gonzaga (as of fall of 2018) and My views may be very similar to yours if you choose to come here. So watch the other videos to find out if Gonzaga is the right fit for you!
01:24
Housing options at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Dorms
College is a very difficult time to get everything figured out. This video is here to make it easier to decide and look at the housing options here at Gonzaga. I list all the options here for first year students.
03:47
Gonzaga dorm room tour (double) in cm - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Dorms
every college student wants to know what it will be like to live on campus in their dorm or suite. this is your opportunity to find out what it is like to live in the CM dorm here at Gonzaga. The rooms are pretty spacious compared to some other universities.
02:22
College must haves - gonzaga edition - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Dorms
every college student wonders what exactly they need to bring. Well here is a video that will help you out with some things you may not have though have. Watch the entire thing to catch all 5.
01:32
The gonzaga quads - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Campus
Gonzaga has a lot of fun things to do on campus, but it's important to know which buildings here are especially important. this video will show you which buildings you should check out.
02:02
Gonzaga's important academic buildings
Ajay Raghubansh Academics
its important to know which buildings here are the ones that can help. every high school student wants to know anyway, this video will show you
01:57
My major and thoughts at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Academics
at Gonzaga, we actually have a nursing program. I am lucky enough to be a part of it. In this video I will talk about my experience in the nursing program so far.
01:25
What classrooms are like at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Academics
Have you ever wanted to know what classroom is like at Gonzaga University? Heres your chance to understand the small sized classrooms at Gonzaga. I take you through one of the classrooms in College Hall (one of our main buildings that holds many of our classrooms).
01:48
The learning experience at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Academics
Gonzaga has a very unique learning experience compared to other universities in the US. Gonzaga holds the idea of a Jesuit education system close. Because of its unique learning experience I think that Gonzaga is a great place to go to school.
01:58
Eating at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Food
Gonzaga has a pretty good meal plan and food options that are a part of the meal plan. In this video I will elaborate on the meal plan and the eating options. It's not so bad! But it isn't amazing.
