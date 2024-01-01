Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU)

Meet Eily and get some background on Wheeling Jesuit 316 Washington Ave
Check out Dorm living with Eily! 316 Washington Ave
Eily explains the Meal Plan Experience 316 Washington Ave
Check out academic life at WJU with Eily Donahue Hall
Take a look at the campus Recreation Center and Field House Alma Grace McDonough Health Recreation Center
Walk around the Library with Eily Bishop Hodges Library
Eily says Goodbye and Gives a Final Piece of Advice 316 Washington Ave
Eily explains why she chose CampusReel 316 Washington Ave