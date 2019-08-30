Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to Indiana Wesleyan, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown Indiana Wesleyan statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to Indiana Wesleyan, the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at Indiana Wesleyan

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion? Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion's average GPA is 3.63. Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion does require GPA. This average GPA means Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion is very selective. Often times, schools in this range are trying to increase their selectivity and "prestige". We can't read the minds of Indiana Wesleyan application readers, but they likely want to increase the average GPA from 3.63 to 3.81 this year - to play it safe, we recommend striving for the 3.81 GPA.

What Is Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion's Acceptance Rate? Last year Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion's acceptance rate was 95.21. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion is a little easier to get into than last year. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Indiana Wesleyan - it's a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 74.0 % 72.0 % 95.21 %

Does Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion Require Test Scores? Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion SAT Requirements Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion's average SAT score is 1045 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it's also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 460 580 520 Reading 460 590 525 2019 Total 920 1170 1045 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion's average SAT score is 1045. To be a competitive applicant for Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion your SAT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 920, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion a "target" school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1170.

Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion ACT Requirements Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion's average ACT score is 70. To be a competitive applicant for Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion your ACT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 60, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion a "target" school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 80. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 19 26 22 Reading 20 27 23 Writing 21 27 24 2019 Total 60 80 70 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - -

Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Considered but not required GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into Indiana Wesleyan Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into Indiana Wesleyan. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at Indiana Wesleyan, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Indiana Wesleyan admission standards. 1 Score at least a 1045 on the SAT or 70 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.63.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with Indiana Wesleyan’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Marion has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Marion area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Indiana Wesleyan needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Indiana Wesleyan app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Indiana Wesleyan’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.