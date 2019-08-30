Southern Arkansas University Main Campus: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs

Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
  • Southern Arkansas University Main Campus GPA Requirements
  • Southern Arkansas University Main Campus SAT Requirements
  • Southern Arkansas University Main Campus ACT Requirements
  • What Southern Arkansas University Main Campus looks for in applicants
  • Southern Arkansas University Main Campus Requirements - General Application
  • How to Differentiate Your Application & Get In
  • Chances Calculator
  • Related College & Universities:

Real Videos

$2,000 Scholarship

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Will you get accepted?

Predict now!

Southern Arkansas University Main Campus: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs

This is the go-to guide for getting into Southern Arkansas University Main Campus. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to Southern Arkansas University Main Campus, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown Southern Arkansas University Main Campus statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Southern Arkansas University Main Campus on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at Southern Arkansas University Main Campus

Southern Arkansas University Main Campus chances calculator

This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college

Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.

Your SAT Score
*optional
400
1600
my SAT
Your ACT Score
*optional
Select a Score
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 34
  • 35
  • 36
    • Your GPA*
    on a 4.0 scale
    *or select a school below for a specific calculation
    Need chances at another college?

    What Is Southern Arkansas University Main Campus’s Acceptance Rate?

    Last year Southern Arkansas University Main Campus’s acceptance rate was 67.47999999999999. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time.

    As you can see, Southern Arkansas University Main Campus is getting more and more difficult to get into. If this trend continue it’s likely that Southern Arkansas University Main Campus will be even more competitive by the time you apply.

    Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Southern Arkansas University Main Campus - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool.

    2016 2017 2018
    Acceptance Rate 69.0 % 69.0 % 67.48 %
    Will You Get Into Southern Arkansas University Main Campus?
    Calculate Your Chances

    Does Southern Arkansas University Main Campus Require Test Scores?

    Southern Arkansas University Main Campus requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Southern Arkansas University Main Campus’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

    Southern Arkansas University Main Campus’s average SAT score is 955 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Southern Arkansas University Main Campus is getting more or less competitive.

    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    Math 430 530 480
    Reading 400 550 475
    2019 Total 830 1080 955
    2018 Total - - -
    2017 Total - - -

    Southern Arkansas University Main Campus’s average SAT score is 955. To be a competitive applicant for Southern Arkansas University Main Campus your SAT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 830, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Southern Arkansas University Main Campus a “target” school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1080.

    Will You Get Into Southern Arkansas University Main Campus?
    Calculate Your Chances

    Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Southern Arkansas University Main Campus admission standards.

      1
    1. Score at least a 955 on the SAT or 50 on the ACT.
      2. 2
    2. Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.15.

    Join Extracurriculars that Align with Southern Arkansas University Main Campus’s Values.

      1
    1. Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Southern Arkansas University Main Campus values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic.
      2. 2
    2. Volunteer in your hometown. Magnolia has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Southern Arkansas University Main Campus wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Magnolia area in general.
      3. 3
    3. Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Southern Arkansas University Main Campus needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

    Prepare Your Application

      1
    1. Write a stellar essay that shows Southern Arkansas University Main Campus something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out.
      2. 2
    2. Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Southern Arkansas University Main Campus app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department.
      3. 3
    3. Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Southern Arkansas University Main Campus’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.
    ©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved