University of Mount Olive: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into University of Mount Olive. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to University of Mount Olive, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown University of Mount Olive statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out University of Mount Olive on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at University of Mount Olive

University of Mount Olive chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into University of Mount Olive? University of Mount Olive’s average GPA is 3.15. University of Mount Olive does require GPA. University of Mount Olive is currently selective. However, be aware that oftentimes schools in this GPA range are increasing their selectivity in hope of increasing “prestige”. We can’t read the minds of University of Mount Olive application readers, but they likely want to increase the average GPA from 3.15 to 3.31 this year - to play it safe, we recommend striving for the 3.31 GPA. *BEFORE CONTINUING PLEASE NOTE: GPA and “prestige” DO NOT mean a college is right for you. University of Mount Olive may seem amazing on paper, but you may hate it... That’s why 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - they end up going to the wrong school. It’s crucial to watch the videos on CampusReel and make sure you can envision yourself on University of Mount Olive’s campus. These University of Mount Olive admission statistics do not sufficiently tell you what a college or university is like.

What Is University of Mount Olive’s Acceptance Rate? Last year University of Mount Olive’s acceptance rate was 50.529999999999994. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, University of Mount Olive is a little easier to get into than last year. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into University of Mount Olive - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 48.0 % 49.0 % 50.53 % Will You Get Into University of Mount Olive? Calculate Your Chances

Does University of Mount Olive Require Test Scores? University of Mount Olive requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how University of Mount Olive’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

University of Mount Olive SAT Requirements University of Mount Olive’s average SAT score is 1085 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether University of Mount Olive is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 520 590 555 Reading 500 560 530 2019 Total 1020 1150 1085 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - University of Mount Olive’s average SAT score is 1085. To be a competitive applicant for University of Mount Olive your SAT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 1020, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider University of Mount Olive a “target” school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1150. Will You Get Into University of Mount Olive? Calculate Your Chances

University of Mount Olive ACT Requirements University of Mount Olive’s average ACT score is 45. To be a competitive applicant for University of Mount Olive your ACT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 47, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider University of Mount Olive a “target” school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 43. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 16 - 16 Reading 14 21 17 Writing 17 22 19 2019 Total 47 43 45 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Will You Get Into University of Mount Olive? Calculate Your Chances

University of Mount Olive Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into University of Mount Olive from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Neither required nor recommended GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into University of Mount Olive Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into University of Mount Olive. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at University of Mount Olive, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with University of Mount Olive admission standards. 1 Score at least a 1085 on the SAT or 45 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.15.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with University of Mount Olive’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If University of Mount Olive values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Mount Olive has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. University of Mount Olive wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Mount Olive area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. University of Mount Olive needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows University of Mount Olive something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your University of Mount Olive app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that University of Mount Olive’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.