University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC): 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)? University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)’s average GPA is 4.7. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) does require GPA. This average GPA means University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is brutally selective - the most competitive applicants in the world are already applying to the school, in hopes of taking up residence in Chapel Hill, and, somehow, you need to be better. Generally speaking, if your GPA is not at least equal to 4.7 then University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) may be a reach. However, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) considers the ENTIRE application - we can make up for a weak GPA with more factors that we’ll discuss below. If your GPA is equal to or greater than 4.7, you’re sitting right in the sweetspot. *BEFORE CONTINUING PLEASE NOTE: GPA and “prestige” DO NOT mean a college is right for you. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) may seem amazing on paper, but you may hate it... That’s why 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - they end up going to the wrong school. It’s crucial to watch the videos on CampusReel and make sure you can envision yourself on UNC’s campus. These UNC admission statistics do not sufficiently tell you what a college or university is like.

What Is University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)’s Acceptance Rate? Last year University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)’s acceptance rate was 30.54. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is a little easier to get into than last year. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into UNC - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 27.0 % 24.0 % 30.54 % Will You Get Into University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)? Calculate Your Chances

Does University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) Require Test Scores? University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) SAT Requirements University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)’s average SAT score is 1315 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 610 720 665 Reading 600 700 650 2019 Total 1210 1420 1315 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)’s average SAT score is 1315. To be a competitive applicant for University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) your SAT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 1210, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) a “target” school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1420. Will You Get Into University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)? Calculate Your Chances

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) ACT Requirements University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)’s average ACT score is 89. To be a competitive applicant for University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) your ACT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 80, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) a “target” school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 98. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 26 31 28 Reading 26 34 30 Writing 28 33 30 2019 Total 80 98 89 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Will You Get Into University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)? Calculate Your Chances

How Hard Is It To Get Into University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)? As you can see from the data above, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is difficult to get into. Not only should you be aiming for a 4.7 but also SAT scores around 1315.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Recommended GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into UNC Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into UNC. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at UNC, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with UNC admission standards. 1 Score at least a 1315 on the SAT or 89 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 4.7.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with UNC’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Chapel Hill has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Chapel Hill area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. UNC needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your UNC app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that UNC’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.