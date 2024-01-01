American University (AU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to American University (AU). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to American University (AU).
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At American University (AU), 9.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for American University (AU), click here
Can you transfer into American University (AU)
What are the transfer requirements for American University (AU)?
American University (AU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, American University (AU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
American University (AU) does not report a specific number of credits required for transfer.
What are American University (AU)’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down American University (AU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|May 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|November 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for American University (AU) transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to American University (AU) on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|May 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|October 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|April 1
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is American University (AU)’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, American University (AU) received 1446 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 893 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for American University (AU) is 61.76%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into American University (AU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 893 accepted transfer students, 297 students enrolled - that means the yield was 33.26%.
American University (AU) accepts 62 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of American University (AU)
What are the American University (AU) transfer GPA requirements?
American University (AU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, American University (AU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.
Additional Transfer Info for American University (AU)
American University (AU) has noted the additional policies: If you have been out of school for a semester or longer excluding summers and school-designated breaks, you must submit a statement describing your activities during the time you were out of school..
Will you enjoy transferring to American University (AU)?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to American University (AU).
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Washington...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at American University (AU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to American University (AU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into American University (AU)
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
American University (AU) website
for more info.
American University (AU) accepts 61.76% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into American University (AU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.65 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.8. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of American University (AU) students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|560
|650
|605
|SAT Reading
|590
|690
|640
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1150
|1340
|1245
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|24
|29
|26
|ACT Reading
|26
|32
|29
|2018 Total ACT Score
|50
|61
|55
American University (AU)’s average SAT score is 1245. To be a competitive applicant for American University (AU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring