American University (AU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to American University (AU).

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At American University (AU), 9.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone.

What are the transfer requirements for American University (AU)? American University (AU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, American University (AU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. American University (AU) does not report a specific number of credits required for transfer.

What are American University (AU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down American University (AU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline May 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is American University (AU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, American University (AU) received 1446 transfer applicants. The school accepted 893 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for American University (AU) is 61.76%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into American University (AU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the American University (AU) transfer GPA requirements? American University (AU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, American University (AU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for American University (AU) American University (AU) has noted the additional policies: If you have been out of school for a semester or longer excluding summers and school-designated breaks, you must submit a statement describing your activities during the time you were out of school..

Will you enjoy transferring to American University (AU)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to American University (AU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Washington... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at American University (AU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to American University (AU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into American University (AU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the American University (AU) website for more info.

American University (AU) accepts 61.76% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into American University (AU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.65 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.8. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of American University (AU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 560 650 605 SAT Reading 590 690 640 2018 Total SAT Score 1150 1340 1245 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 24 29 26 ACT Reading 26 32 29 2018 Total ACT Score 50 61 55 American University (AU)’s average SAT score is 1245. To be a competitive applicant for American University (AU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

