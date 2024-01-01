Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into CUNY Lehman College

CUNY Lehman College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Lehman. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Lehman.

What are the transfer requirements for Lehman? Lehman requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Lehman also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Lehman requires a minimum of 120 credits.

What are CUNY Lehman College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Lehman transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is CUNY Lehman College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Lehman received 15782 transfer applicants. The school accepted 6261 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Lehman is 39.67%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Lehman. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Additionally, of the 6261 accepted transfer students, 1032 students enrolled - that means the yield was 16.48%. Lehman accepts 40 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the CUNY Lehman College transfer GPA requirements? Lehman requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Lehman requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.3.

Additional Transfer Info for Lehman Lehman has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Lehman? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Lehman. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Bronx... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Lehman is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Lehman then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Lehman Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Lehman website for more info.

Lehman accepts 39.67% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Lehman, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.2 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.33. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Lehman students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 460 540 500 SAT Reading 450 540 495 2018 Total SAT Score 910 1080 995 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 CUNY Lehman College’s average SAT score is 995. To be a competitive applicant for CUNY Lehman College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

