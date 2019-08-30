Harvey Mudd College: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into Harvey Mudd College. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to Mudd HMC, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown Mudd HMC statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Harvey Mudd College on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to Mudd HMC, the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at Mudd HMC

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Harvey Mudd College? Harvey Mudd College’s average GPA is 4.17. Harvey Mudd College does require GPA. This average GPA means Harvey Mudd College is brutally selective - the most competitive applicants in the world are already applying to the school, in hopes of taking up residence in Claremont, and, somehow, you need to be better. Generally speaking, if your GPA is not at least equal to 4.17 then Harvey Mudd College may be a reach. However, Harvey Mudd College considers the ENTIRE application - we can make up for a weak GPA with more factors that we’ll discuss below. If your GPA is equal to or greater than 4.17, you’re sitting right in the sweetspot. *BEFORE CONTINUING PLEASE NOTE: GPA and “prestige” DO NOT mean a college is right for you. Harvey Mudd College may seem amazing on paper, but you may hate it... That’s why 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - they end up going to the wrong school. It’s crucial to watch the videos on CampusReel and make sure you can envision yourself on Mudd HMC’s campus. These Mudd HMC admission statistics do not sufficiently tell you what a college or university is like.

What Is Harvey Mudd College's Acceptance Rate? Last year Harvey Mudd College's acceptance rate was 12.959999999999999. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, Harvey Mudd College is getting more and more difficult to get into. If this trend continue it's likely that Mudd HMC will be even more competitive by the time you apply. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Mudd HMC - it's a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 13.0 % 15.0 % 12.96 %

Does Harvey Mudd College Require Test Scores? Harvey Mudd College requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Harvey Mudd College’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

Harvey Mudd College SAT Requirements Harvey Mudd College's average SAT score is 1500 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it's also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Harvey Mudd College is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 740 800 770 Reading 680 780 730 2019 Total 1420 1580 1500 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Harvey Mudd College's average SAT score is 1500. To be a competitive applicant for Harvey Mudd College your SAT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 1420, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Harvey Mudd College a "target" school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1580.

Harvey Mudd College ACT Requirements Harvey Mudd College's average ACT score is 103. To be a competitive applicant for Harvey Mudd College your ACT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 100, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Harvey Mudd College a "target" school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 106. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 34 35 34 Reading 34 36 35 Writing 32 35 33 2019 Total 100 106 103 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - -

How Hard Is It To Get Into Harvey Mudd College? As you can see from the data above, Harvey Mudd College is exceptionally difficult to get into. Not only should you be aiming for a 4.17 but also SAT scores around 1500. Getting into Harvey Mudd College is no easy feat and you will need to set yourself apart with more than just numbers and data. Read on to learn how.

Harvey Mudd College Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into Harvey Mudd College from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Considered but not required GPA Considered but not required School Record Required

How to get into Mudd HMC Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into Mudd HMC. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at Mudd HMC, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Mudd HMC admission standards. 1 Score at least a 1500 on the SAT or 103 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 4.17.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with Mudd HMC’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Harvey Mudd College values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Claremont has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Harvey Mudd College wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Claremont area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Mudd HMC needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows Harvey Mudd College something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Mudd HMC app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Mudd HMC’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.