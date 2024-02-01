Will you get accepted?

LIU Post Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to LIU Post. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to LIU Post.

Can you transfer into LIU Post

What are the transfer requirements for LIU Post? LIU Post requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, LIU Post also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. LIU Post requires a minimum of 56 credits.

What are LIU Post’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down LIU Post transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is LIU Post’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, LIU Post received 1427 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1083 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for LIU Post is 75.89%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into LIU Post. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the LIU Post transfer GPA requirements? LIU Post requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, LIU Post requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for LIU Post LIU Post has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with Nassau Comm Coll and Suffolk Cnty Comm Coll..

Will you enjoy transferring to LIU Post? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to LIU Post. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Brookville... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at LIU Post is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to LIU Post then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into LIU Post Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the LIU Post website for more info.

LIU Post accepts 75.89% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into LIU Post, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.2 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.33. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of LIU Post students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 490 590 540 SAT Reading 480 570 525 2018 Total SAT Score 970 1160 1065 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 26 23 ACT Reading 21 27 24 2018 Total ACT Score 41 53 47 LIU Post’s average SAT score is 1065. To be a competitive applicant for LIU Post your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

