Marietta College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Marietta College.

Marietta College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Marietta College, 3.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Marietta College, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Marietta College? Marietta College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Marietta College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Marietta College requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Marietta College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Marietta College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 15 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Marietta College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Marietta College received 78 transfer applicants. The school accepted 77 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Marietta College is 98.72%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Marietta College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Marietta College transfer GPA requirements? Marietta College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.3 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Marietta College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Marietta College Marietta College has noted the additional policies: N/A.

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Marietta College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Marietta... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Marietta College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Marietta College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Marietta College website for more info.

Marietta College accepts 98.72% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Marietta College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.42 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.56. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Marietta College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 490 630 560 SAT Reading 460 600 530 2018 Total SAT Score 950 1230 1090 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 26 22 ACT Reading 19 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 38 51 44 Marietta College’s average SAT score is 1090. To be a competitive applicant for Marietta College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

