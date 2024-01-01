Will you get accepted?

University of Kansas (UK) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to University of Kansas. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to University of Kansas.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the University of Kansas CampusReel At University of Kansas, 21.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Kansas (UK), click here

What are the transfer requirements for University of Kansas? University of Kansas requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, University of Kansas also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. University of Kansas requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are University of Kansas (UK)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down University of Kansas transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 19 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 14 Summer Transfer Deadline May 18 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Kansas (UK)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, University of Kansas received 2097 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1862 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for University of Kansas is 88.79%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into University of Kansas. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Kansas (UK) transfer GPA requirements? University of Kansas requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, University of Kansas requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for University of Kansas University of Kansas has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to University of Kansas? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to University of Kansas. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Lawrence... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at University of Kansas is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to University of Kansas then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Kansas Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the University of Kansas website for more info.

University of Kansas accepts 88.79% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into University of Kansas, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.6 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.74. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of University of Kansas students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 0 0 0 SAT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total SAT Score 0 0 0 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 28 24 ACT Reading 22 30 26 2018 Total ACT Score 43 58 50 University of Kansas (UK)’s average SAT score is 0. To be a competitive applicant for University of Kansas (UK) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

