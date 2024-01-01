Will you get accepted?

Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly.

Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly, 6.88% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly? Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly requires a minimum of 18 credits.

What are Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly received 116 transfer applicants. The school accepted 75 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly is 64.66%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly transfer GPA requirements? Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Lemont Furnace... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly website for more info.

Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly accepts 64.66% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.17 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.3. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 600 535 SAT Reading 490 590 540 2018 Total SAT Score 960 1190 1075 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 20 18 ACT Reading 12 21 16 2018 Total ACT Score 28 41 34 Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly’s average SAT score is 1075. To be a competitive applicant for Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

