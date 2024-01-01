Murray State University Bauernfeind: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Murray State University Bauernfeind program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Murray State University Bauernfeind including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Murray State University Bauernfeind. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Murray State University Bauernfeind has a total enrollment of 135 full-time students. The reported tuition is $28,920.00 per year. The program is 55.0% male and 44.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Murray State University Bauernfeind are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Murray State University Bauernfeind?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 2 years.
Out of the 57 applicants that were accepted to Murray State University Bauernfeind, 135 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Murray State University Bauernfeind.
Murray State University Bauernfeind reported an average GMAT score of 473.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Murray State University Bauernfeind
1
What is the Murray State University Bauernfeind acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Murray State University Bauernfeind is 81.43%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Murray State University Bauernfeind?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Murray State University Bauernfeind is 473.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Murray State University Bauernfeind?
Admitted students had an average GPA of N/A.
4
How can I get into Murray State University Bauernfeind?
To increase your chances of getting into Murray State University Bauernfeind, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of N/A, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
