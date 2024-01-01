North Carolina State University Poole: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the North Carolina State University Poole program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to North Carolina State University Poole including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into North Carolina State University Poole. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
North Carolina State University Poole has a total enrollment of 91 full-time students. The reported tuition is $41,031.00 per year. The program is 54.9% male and 45.1% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the North Carolina State University Poole are promising. 82.8% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 96.6% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $95,447.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is March 2.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the North Carolina State University Poole?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 4 years.
Out of the 77 applicants that were accepted to North Carolina State University Poole, 91 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of North Carolina State University Poole.
North Carolina State University Poole reported an average GMAT score of 608.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 156 and GRE Quantitative score of 154.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.5. Additionally, 39 students had prior work experience, with an average of 43 months of previous work experience - 3 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about North Carolina State University Poole
1
What is the North Carolina State University Poole acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for North Carolina State University Poole is 53.85%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for North Carolina State University Poole?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at North Carolina State University Poole is 608.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into North Carolina State University Poole?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.5.
4
How can I get into North Carolina State University Poole?
To increase your chances of getting into North Carolina State University Poole, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.5, a GMAT score of false, and about 43 months of work experience.
