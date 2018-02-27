Sign Up
Marist College

2024 Marist College Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 95.0% of freshman live on campus at Marist College?

What type of housing does Marist College provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Marist College, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Marist College?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Marist College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Marist College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Marist College feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Marist College dorm rooms?

The Marist College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Marist College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Marist College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Room tour

04:05
Room tour
Lindsey Hiltz Dorms
This is my room in my house in Lower West Cedar. Since I am a sophomore, I live in a full house with seven girls. However freshman have the typical dorm setup, with one roommate in a hall full of rooms, with a communal bathroom and a common room.
00:50
00:50
Dorms
Since I have 3 8am classes I get up between 7 and 7:20 on most days. Marist is one of those campuses where you want to give yourself time to get to class early because they start exactly at the time your class is scheduled. Many students get breakfast after their 8ams because it gives them more time to sleep in the morning.
00:24
00:24
Dorms
Welcome to Sheahan! Sheahan, although it is one of the smaller freshman dorms with only 3 floors, has the nicest closet space. It also tends to be a quieter dorm. While Leo, is its neighboring freshman dorm that is a little bit bigger and a little bit louder at night and on the weekends.
00:37
00:37
Dorms
Many people, myself included go to the kitchen to do homework because it is a nice place to focus. The kitchen is a nice amenity to have because sometimes it is nice to be able to cook something for yourself to eat. The laundry room is conveniently located right next to the kitchen so you can do homework at the tables while you are waiting for your laundry.
01:05
01:05
Lindsey Hiltz Dorms
Welcome to Marist College! This is an intro video to get you all excited for the rest of the tour. Hope you like it!
01:35
01:35
Dorms
Welcome to Sheahan! Sheahan, although it is one of the smaller freshman dorms with only 3 floors, has the nicest closet space. It also tends to be a quieter dorm. While Leo, is its neighboring freshman dorm that is a little bit bigger and a little bit louder at night and on the weekends.
00:54
00:54
Dorms
Leo is the neighboring freshman dorm next to Sheehan. It's a little bit bigger and a little bit louder at night and on the weekends.
00:08
00:08
Dorms
Sheahan is one of the freshman dorms, the common room is basically standard for all freshman dorms at Marist. There is a ping pong table and a foosball table, along with some couches and a couple desks and tables to do homework.
02:14
02:14
Lindsey Hiltz Dorms
Here's a little explanation about housing at Marist! Freshmen come in with random roommates, but you can choose who you live with for the next three years here. Housing for your next three years is based on a system called "priority points, which are based on your gpa and level of campus activity (clubs, sports, etc.). The higher points you have, the better luck you'll have getting the housing you want.

00:50
My morning routine
Dorms
Since I have 3 8am classes I get up between 7 and 7:20 on most days. Marist is one of those campuses where you want to give yourself time to get to class early because they start exactly at the time your class is scheduled. Many students get breakfast after their 8ams because it gives them more time to sleep in the morning.
00:37
Check out the kitchen and laundry area in sheehan hall
Dorms
Many people, myself included go to the kitchen to do homework because it is a nice place to focus. The kitchen is a nice amenity to have because sometimes it is nice to be able to cook something for yourself to eat. The laundry room is conveniently located right next to the kitchen so you can do homework at the tables while you are waiting for your laundry.
01:35
Meet briana and check out her freshman dorm room
Dorms
Welcome to Sheahan! Sheahan, although it is one of the smaller freshman dorms with only 3 floors, has the nicest closet space. It also tends to be a quieter dorm. While Leo, is its neighboring freshman dorm that is a little bit bigger and a little bit louder at night and on the weekends.
00:08
The sheahan common room
Dorms
Sheahan is one of the freshman dorms, the common room is basically standard for all freshman dorms at Marist. There is a ping pong table and a foosball table, along with some couches and a couple desks and tables to do homework.

00:54
Hear from another marist student
Dorms
Leo is the neighboring freshman dorm next to Sheehan. It's a little bit bigger and a little bit louder at night and on the weekends.

00:24
A classic marist introduction
Dorms
Welcome to Sheahan! Sheahan, although it is one of the smaller freshman dorms with only 3 floors, has the nicest closet space. It also tends to be a quieter dorm. While Leo, is its neighboring freshman dorm that is a little bit bigger and a little bit louder at night and on the weekends.

04:05
Room tour
Lindsey Hiltz Dorms
This is my room in my house in Lower West Cedar. Since I am a sophomore, I live in a full house with seven girls. However freshman have the typical dorm setup, with one roommate in a hall full of rooms, with a communal bathroom and a common room.
01:05
Marist college intro
Lindsey Hiltz Dorms
Welcome to Marist College! This is an intro video to get you all excited for the rest of the tour. Hope you like it!
02:14
Housing intro
Lindsey Hiltz Dorms
Here's a little explanation about housing at Marist! Freshmen come in with random roommates, but you can choose who you live with for the next three years here. Housing for your next three years is based on a system called "priority points, which are based on your gpa and level of campus activity (clubs, sports, etc.). The higher points you have, the better luck you'll have getting the housing you want.
