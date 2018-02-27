Marist College
2024 Marist College Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 95.0% of freshman live on campus at Marist College?
What type of housing does Marist College provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Marist College, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Marist College?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Marist College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Marist College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Marist College feel like home!
- James A. Cannavino Library Dorm at Marist College
- The Marketplace Dorm at Marist College
- Marist Fashion Dorm at Marist College
- W Cedar St Dorm at Marist College
- 3399 North Rd Dorm at Marist College
- Marist College - Zipcar Dorm at Marist College
- Leo Hall Dorm at Marist College
- Campus Deli Dorm at Marist College
- Allied Health Sciences Building Dorm at Marist College
What are the dimensions of Marist College dorm rooms?
The Marist College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Marist College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Marist College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
