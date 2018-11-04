Sign Up
Auburn University (AU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Auburn University (AU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 18 tour videos for Auburn University (AU), so you can expect to spend between 54 to 90 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Auburn University (AU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Auburn University (AU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Auburn University (AU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Auburn University (AU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Auburn, AL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Auburn University (AU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Auburn weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Auburn University (AU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Auburn University (AU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Auburn University (AU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Auburn University (AU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Auburn if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Auburn University (AU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Auburn University (AU)?

Below is a list of every Auburn University (AU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Auburn University (AU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Auburn University (AU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Auburn University (AU) students!

What is city Auburn, AL like?

Auburn is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Auburn University (AU).

Who are the tour guides for Auburn University (AU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Auburn University (AU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Auburn University (AU) tours:

Auburn University (AU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Auburn University (AU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Auburn and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Auburn University (AU) in person.

Trending Now
00:38
Meet you auburn university tour guide!
Keoshia McGhee Dorms
Hey everyone! So excited to take you on a journey with me as you get to see Auburn University's campus! I hope you enjoy!
03:06
Auburn students get real!
Keoshia McGhee Academics
I decided to ask a few students a few questions about their life at Auburn, their majors, and how they feel about certain things.
03:12
Funniest meal plan description ever!
Keoshia McGhee Food
Foy Hall is a common hall for students to come and eat with different selections for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. As you will see in the video there is a hilarious description of our meal plan brought to you by my friends.
02:32
Tallest building on campus !!!
Keoshia McGhee Academics
Haley Center is right in the middle of campus! This is the tallest buildings on campus and oldest buildings on campus. It is also on of the more popular buildings on campus because this is the College of Education building so, all Auburn students will experience a class or classes in this building.
02:59
Let's explore my favorite building!
Keoshia McGhee Academics
Spidle Hall is the College of Human Sciences. This is the building for my major with is Design! Interior design and merchandising majors are also located in the building.
01:24
The curse of the auburn seal !
Keoshia McGhee Campus
The Auburn Seal is a historical landmark located in front of Langdon Hall. The seal has been their since the 1970s and many students avoid stepping on the seal during and outside of class hours because, of the fear of the curse!
01:24
Models at mommas!
Keoshia McGhee Food
Halloween Night I went to the original Momma Goldberg's Deli with a few members from the AU modeling board! Momma Goldberg's is a very popular spot right off of campus! They have desserts, sandwiches, nachos, beer, and more! Check it out!
02:54
Library tour!!!
Keoshia McGhee Academics
The Mell Street classroom building is a new edition to the front of our RBD library! The library is one of the busiest buildings on campus. It is also located at the very top of campus and there is plenty of places to park and buses to get students to it.
02:09
Pups on the plains!
Keoshia McGhee
Cater Lawn is Located right next to the concourse and in front of Upper Quad! Some of the best events and activities happen here! This is the bested convenient places to go in between classes!
01:21
And class continues!
Keoshia McGhee Academics
This is half of my day to day schedule as a design major. I have two classes a day in the mornings and I'm done right before noon. All of my classes are discussion and team project based.
