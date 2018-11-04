How long do Auburn University (AU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 18 tour videos for Auburn University (AU), so you can expect to spend between 54 to 90 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Auburn University (AU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Auburn University (AU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Auburn University (AU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Auburn University (AU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Auburn, AL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Auburn University (AU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Auburn weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Auburn University (AU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Auburn University (AU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Auburn University (AU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Auburn University (AU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Auburn if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Auburn University (AU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Auburn University (AU)?

Below is a list of every Auburn University (AU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Auburn University (AU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Auburn University (AU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Auburn University (AU) students!

What is city Auburn, AL like?

Auburn is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Auburn University (AU).

Who are the tour guides for Auburn University (AU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Auburn University (AU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Auburn University (AU) tours:

Auburn University (AU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Auburn University (AU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Auburn and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Auburn University (AU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: